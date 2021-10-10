Nicole Kidman doesn’t talk about Tom Cruise for this reason

Nicole Kidman and Tom cruise They were one of the most popular couples in Hollywood at the time, so there was a long period of time in which they both grabbed the cameras at all events and red carpets.

The couple starred in three films together: “Days of Thunder”, “A distant horizon” and “Eyes Wide Closed”, the latter directed by none other than the iconic director. Stanley kubrick.

However, in 2001, after 11 years of marriage, Tom Cruise filed for divorce, apparently because the American actress did not share the same beliefs as him, as it is well known that Cruise is a faithful follower and defender of Scientology.

Kidman, for his part, opposed this religion, and in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, confessed that she did not consider herself to be a Scientologist.

After their separation, the actress devoted herself with greater determination to her next roles, to such an extent that a short time later she won an Oscar thanks to portraying Virginia Woolf, a successful writer, in the film “The Hours”.

Tom Cruise became world famous 35 years ago thanks to this movie that is on Netflix

But, in the words of the actress herself, she was in a hard period sentimentally due to her recent breakup, since in 2016 she confessed to Entertainment Tonight, an American talk show, which at the time was trying to “run away from his life.”

Some time later, Nicole’s love life would adopt better conditions thanks to her union with the country singer, Keith Urban, with whom he has had two children, named Sunday and Faith.









As for Tom Cruise, he also had children with the actor, only they adopted them in the years 1992 and 1995, and their names are Isabella and Connor.

The actress won the Oscar after her breakup with Tom Cruise

PHOTO: Special

Five powerful reasons to love or hate Tom Cruise

Why don’t you talk about Tom?

After several years that they both went different paths, Nicole Kidman did not mention her ex-partner in several of her interviews, and her reasons were related to her current husband. The last time Kidman spoke publicly about Cruise was in 2018 with The Guardian.

“I feel like out of respect for Keith I don’t want to talk about it. No one would sit at dinner answering questions about their ex while their current partner is there. I read a lot of things that I said in the past and I thought, keep your mouth shut Nicole ”, revealed the actress

It is also speculated that the actress cut communication with her adopted children due to the discrepancies that existed between religious beliefs, since Connor and Isabella are members of the church. However, Connor Cruise confessed in 2014 during an interview that there were no family grudges.

“I love my mother, I don’t care what people say. I know we have a strong relationship,” Connor commented.

Tom Cruise acted in this movie that catapulted him to success and you can see it on HBO Max