Nicole Kidman and her marriage to Tom Cruise: “It cost me to recover”

Nicole Kidman has given an interview to the magazine Harper’s Bazaar in which she talks about her marriage to Tom cruise. Both were married from 1990 to 2001 and even adopted two children in this period, Connor and Isabella. It is not usual for the Australian actress to make statements about her personal life.

“Our life together was perfect. It took me a long time to recover from the separation, it was a shock. It was a great relationship, but we continued our course. I was really damaged,” he explained Kidman. Curiously, Cruise He explained after signing the divorce that there are important differences between them.









The actress recalled that the perspective due to her age is now very different: “I was so young when I got married … Now I look back and say to myself: ‘What?’ Look at Taylor SwiftHow old are you? He is 26 years old. I had two children at 27, and I had been married for four years. But that’s what I wanted. “

Her personal situation is different now and she enjoys happily with her partner. “Sometimes I am cautious, and it is true that I have been hurt. But, at the same time, I prefer to have a warm and close approach. My husband, Keith He says that when he met me, he said: ‘How is your heart?’ And it seems that I answered: ‘Open’ “, has commented.