Netflix: The movie BASED ON REAL FACTS ideal to see this October 10; you are going to reflect on your real family

In recent weeks, people tend to wonder more about new trends or topics of interest to them, such as certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people wonder what they can see on the streaming giant, Netflix, where they can find a wide variety of movies of various themes and genres.

Let us remember that more frequently new options come to light to watch content and have entertainment via streaming; This mainly since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in Mexico on February 28, 2020.

New movies and series

Despite the competition, Netflix continues to be one of the platforms with the highest demand globally, mainly because it is committed to the best releases in the film world, from the most recent releases to the seventh art classics.

In addition, after the arrival of the coronavirus in Mexico, people tend to spend more time on social networks but also on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix or Disney Plus.

Under this scenario, it is also important to remember that the streaming platform constantly works to bring new titles of various genres in order to keep people of all ages entertained.

What movie to watch on Netflix

This is how in the streaming giant, various titles are fired but many others are also incorporated to form part of the wide catalog of series, films and documentaries.

At the beginning of October, various audiovisual productions join the platform, which are part of the premieres for young and old.

For this reason, we have created a selection of a movie to see this weekend or this Friday night, accompanied by your loved ones; this series will fill you with strong emotions.









Based on real events

The film “Boy Erased” is based on the true story of young Garrard Conley, whose family subjected him to conversion therapy to “cure” his homosexuality when he was just 19 years old.

“Boy Erased” was released in 2018; is a film of the American drama genre, directed and written by Joel Edgerton and starring Lucas Hedges, Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman.

This successful film is inspired by the memories of Garrard Conley, when he was only 19 years old, and lived through a strong family situation due to his identity and sexual preferences.

What is “Boy Erased” about?

It should be noted that Conley recounted his experience in his memoir, which director Joel Edgerton brought to the cinema in an admirable and empathetic way with all the characters.

This is how the young man is given the choice between attending “Love in Action”, a pseudo therapy to “cure” his homosexuality, as they consider it a serious disease that could affect him forever, or completely abandon his family .

This film stars talented actor Lucas Hedges, while his parents are Marshall Eamons (Russell Crowe), a local pastor and car salesman in Arkansas, and Nancy Eamons (Nicole Kidman), who is a diligent wife and mother with a hobby. For the clothes.

A production within the catalog

“Boy Erased” premiered in 2018 and has an R rating for its sexual content, as it has a scene of abuse; foul language and brief drug use and is available on Netflix.

Below we show you the trailer of said film production hosted on the streaming giant, which will make you reflect on who your real family is: