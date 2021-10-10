Natalie Portman’s floral dress

The exclusive dress was created by creative designer Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Natalie Portman has woven a brilliant career in Hollywood in recent years and has managed to combine perfectly with another of her great passions: modeling and advertising campaigns.

Recently, the Oscar winner and star of the film “The Black Swan” participated in an exclusive campaign for the Dior brand, in which she offered a tribute to nature, flowers and women’s freedom.

In the campaign for her latest perfume, what attracted the most attention was the unique and exclusive floral dress that was created, by the fashion house, to fit the perfect silhouette of Natalie Portman.

Portman looked like a Dior girl, with an image of freedom, ease, happiness, style and elegance. Which has brought him recognition by his movie fans and experts in the world of haute couture.

500 hour dress

In the campaign, Natalie Portman wore one of the clothes she loves the most and of which she is also a faithful ambassador: the floral or flowery dresses, as they are also known.

The wardrobe piece is a combination of the natural with the modern. It was embroidered by a myriad of flowers, ‘Millefiori’, the name of the iconic piece and of its creator Maria Grazia Chiuri.









The infinite amount of multicolored wild flowers that are woven on the delicacy of a pleated silk also attracted attention.

The dress shows off the shoulders and fits well to the silhouette, highlighting Portman’s avista waist. While at the bottom there is a wide skirt with three layers that resemble a waterfall.

“I felt comfortable, I felt good in the campaign. It was amazing working for Dior, a wonderful experience. This dress was incredible, unique, “said the actress in an interview.

It was known that each flower of the design is, previously, hand painted and then printed to then be embroidered one by one by hand, with a mixture of cotton threads and multicolored silks.

It was worked by expert hands from the Costura Dior workshops and it took more than 500 hours (almost 21 days) for its preparation and elaboration, which gives it the category of being unique and that Natalie Portman had the good fortune to wear it for the first time.

