Michelle Jenner ends the rumors of a possible pregnancy for a photo on her social networks

Summer doesn’t seem to be over for everyone. One such example is Michelle Jenner who has shared several photos from her beach getaway on Thursday, October 7. The 35-year-old actress has posed in a bikini and one of the most repeated questions has been the following: “Baby on board?” In addition, some users asked her directly if she was pregnant. However, some answered that They did not understand the question because it does not have a gut.

The actress, who played the role of Sara in Paco’s men, has solved the doubts of his followers with a funny answer: “More like a gentleman lobster and potatoes with eggs. And what has been a normal woman’s body, “he confessed.













Michelle Jenner gave birth to her son Hugo in the summer of 2019, after carrying her pregnancy in the strictest privacy. That is why some of his fans have wondered if he could be secretly expecting another baby.

Although she is a well-known actress on national television, Michelle tries to keep her private life away from the professional one. Jenner has started a family with her partner, Javier García, who is a dog trainer, whom she has kept out of the spotlight during the nine years that their relationship lasts. They have been together since 2012 and are Hugo’s parents. Currently, the actress lives with her family in the countryside.

At the end of 2018 was when Michelle confirmed that she was going to be a mother for the first time. During the movie premiere My lost love who starred with Dani Rovira, said she was very happy and had no preference with the sex of the baby. “I do not care, that comes well,” he said.

Also, Michelle has continued to work. Has L rolledCastamar’s cook and, as an expert in the world of dubbing, for years voiced Hermione, from Harry Potter and Bella, from the movie Beauty and the Beast. She is also remembered for playing Isabel la Católica in the series Isabel, from Televisión Española that premiered in 2012.