Meryl Streep in the world of superheroes? – The Compass 24

Sunday, October 10, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
By Fernando Quiroga
Special for Compass 24
Miami, Florida, United States.

We always tell you in Compass 24, that Hollywood has the particularity of impacting us without nuances. Although it is known that actors and actresses (especially those who have both a huge career and an inordinate amount in the bank), take care of the quality of their roles; many times they surprise us with a healthy and unexpected stupor.

According to the site Giant Freaky Robot (informative vanguard on issues from the world of Comic), the iconic Meryl streep would be in negotiations with Marvel studios to play a super heroine or a Super Villain from the franchise of Avengers or The Fantastic Four. In the style of Faye dunaway in the legendary Supergirl of the 80s, the great reference of iconic productions such as The Devil dresses in fashion, would take a preponderant role in the fictional world concocted by Stan Lee.




The strange thing, which has not yet transpired, is the nature of his role. Immediately after the news was known, a circuit of speculation began about it, still not reaching any certainty.

There are those who claim that Streep I would play a version of Phoenix at Multiverse X Men, accompanied by the most talented Patrick Stewart, but they are only speculations trying to come to fruition.

We will have to wait a little longer, to be certain and to be able to be dazzled by his talent, right?


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
