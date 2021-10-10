Memphis shares night with Cardi B

FC Barcelona is not for parties, but it seems that Memphis Depay does not share this maxim. The Barça club is going through one of the worst sports and institutional times, and after the commitment against Atlético de Madrid, where they fell to the Wanda Metropolitano (2-0), the Ronald Koeman’s team was very touched.

After this last setback against those of Diego Simeone, the internationals will go to the concentration with their respective teams for the next commitments they will play, and it was under this circumstance that the Dutchman has taken the opportunity to party.

The Barça forward shared a night out with singer Cardi B the night after the shipwreck at the Metropolitano. The American singer was the one who shared a ‘storie’ on her Instagram account on Sunday night. In the snapshot, the player appeared posing with two men.









This was a day before joining his selection from Holland, to dispute his international commitments. The first game will be played against Latvia on October 8 in a qualifying match for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and later the 11 against Gibraltar.

Lose gas

Memphis Depay had become an idol of Barcelona after the departure of Lionel Messi, but has lost relevance like the rest of the team. The Dutchman is on some occasions, the different note with some individual play as it happened against Atleti, where he tried from the first minute, but that was not enough to be able to discount in favor of his team.