Megan Fox’s strange obsessive disorder that hampers her day-to-day life

Megan Fox, American actress and model, is known to be one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood due to her natural charm. The model achieved greater recognition when she played Mikaela Banes in “Transformers” in 2007, a role that earned her several award nominations. However despite his fame Megan He is a person like any other since he also suffers from certain conditions such as a obsessive disorder.

Is so Megan fox She has an excessive obsession with cleaning which has led her to have a somewhat strange life since she always carries all kinds of disinfectants with her. The obsessive disorder of the actress is with cooked as germophobia or misophobia, that is, the pathological fear of dirt, contamination and germs.

Germophobia is linked to obsessive disorder-compulsive, by which specific behaviors are produced aimed at reducing the associated anxiety as it does Megan fox. Thus, those who suffer from this disorder They tend to wash their hands constantly and touch objects cautiously, often with gloves, without sanitary conditions requiring it.

People’s greatest fear with the obsessive disorder compulsive cleaning is found in biological matters, in body odors and in visible dirt. For his part Megan fox confessed to suffering from said disorder in an interview in 2010 with the magazine “Allure”, where the model admitted that her disorder only manifests itself with the toilet seats and cutlery. Thus, certain daily activities such as eating out at a restaurant are very difficult for the actress.









In addition to it Megan fox He claimed that to cope with his obsessive disorder has taken certain measures such as carrying disposable covers for public toilets. However, the situation of eating cutlery is a problem that has not yet been solved since he assured the following: “The fact that my mouth touches what another million mouths have touched knowing all the bacteria it may have, aughhhh!”. However, apparently having become a mother helped the actress a little in this because in 2013 she told the magazine “Marie Claire” that she admitted to being a “Germophoba”, but that having to deal with everything Caring for a baby makes you feel: “80% better, which is great.”