Sunday, October 10, 2021
Celebrity

Megan Fox’s strange obsessive disorder that hampers her day-to-day life

By Sonia Gupta
Megan Fox, American actress and model, is known to be one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood due to her natural charm. The model achieved greater recognition when she played Mikaela Banes in “Transformers” in 2007, a role that earned her several award nominations. However despite his fame Megan He is a person like any other since he also suffers from certain conditions such as a obsessive disorder.

Is so Megan fox She has an excessive obsession with cleaning which has led her to have a somewhat strange life since she always carries all kinds of disinfectants with her. The obsessive disorder of the actress is with cooked as germophobia or misophobia, that is, the pathological fear of dirt, contamination and germs.

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
