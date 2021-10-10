Megan Fox shares her stunning looks in The Expendables 4

Actress Megan Fox is shooting the movie The Expendables 4 and has posted what her character will look like.

It seems that Megan fox She is resuming her film career as we will soon see her in some interesting films such as Till Death. Until death do us part or Jaws of night. But now it’s rolling The Mercenaries 4 which will undoubtedly be a great commercial success, as it has a spectacular cast.

For this occasion, Sylvester Stallone He will return as Barney Ross and they will accompany him Jason statham as Lee Christmas, Dolph lundgren as Gunner Jensen and Randy couture like Toll Road. They will also join Andy Garcia like a CIA agent, Megan fox, 50 Cent, Levy tran, Tony jaa, Jacob scipio and Sheila shah.

Now Megan fox He has shared the look he will wear in the film The Mercenaries 4, but it seems they must have caught your attention because you have quickly deleted the post. But we still have the images:









He has some very interesting projects for the next few years.

After what Megan fox finished rolling The Mercenaries 4 will start with Johnny & Clyde, which is about two serial killers who are madly in love and start an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a thriving casino, owned by crime boss Alana and guarded by a demonic assassin she controls. This film will be directed by Tom DeNucci, responsible for Army of the Damned (2013) and Saving Christmas (2017).

What’s more Megan fox will do dawn, a science fiction story starring an astronaut who is alone on a space station on a mission to monitor the solar storms that endanger the Earth. She discovers that the shock waves from solar storms are bending time.

But if really Megan fox wants to return to the TOP of Hollywood has to get the role of Poison Ivy in some movie of Dc comics, something that has been rumored for a long time, but for now it has never come true.