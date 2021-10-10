Megan Fox radically changes her look … Will she be the next Kardashian?

We have seldom seen Megan fox make a change in her iconic dark hair, which she has worn in the same way since her rise to stardom when she was just a teenager. For this reason, his latest publication on social networks has caused a commotion, for better and for worse, a sensual image reveals her new hair silver. For more than one, the daring transformation was little coincidence, because these past weeks the interpreter has given an obvious twist to her look until Blending in with her media Kardashian friends. Chance?

VIEW GALLERY





– How much has changed: this is what Kim Kardashian looked like in her first session

Megan Fox points to the mane silver

To welcome the weekend, the actress from Tranformers shared a selfie revealing, surprising everyone with her new look of dark roots and silver mane. “This is what the devil’s daughter looks like #JohnnyAndClyde Coming spring 2022,” she wrote about her makeover, hinting that this is a metamorphosis for this upcoming role. Theories about if this absolute transformation hid a deeper reason, in view of the precise similarity that it now bears with another well-known personality and icon sexy.

VIEW GALLERY





New member of the family?

In the comments of the publication, his followers compared the mane silver from Megan with the viral makeover that Kim Kardashian wore in 2017, long before their paths crossed. “The Kardashians got her,” wrote one user, quickly accumulating tons of likeswhile another simply stated, “Kim Kardashian?” Although it may seem like a mere coincidence, It is not the first time that the protagonist of Jennifer’s body is associated with the famous television clan. His alliance with the eldest of the sisters, Kourtney, has come to impact his personal image.









VIEW GALLERY





– Your style icon for 2021 is called Megan, but it’s not Meghan Markle

The friendship that started it all

If we go back to April, we can trace the origin of this connection beauty. On the occasion of the birthday of Machine Gun Kelly, popular actress boyfriend, Kourtney and Travis Barker they accompanied them to dinner and They left this unexpected snapshot as evidence. In it, both Kourtney and Megan look very much in love, dressed from head to toe in black, without too much makeup and with their dark hair loose, combed in soft waves. Although we have not seen them together in the past, the artists seem more united than ever and on more than one occasion since then they have connected their cabinets through rock clothes (miniskirts, corsets or high boots), in tune with their boyfriends, both musicians who interpret this genre.

VIEW GALLERY





At the time, it was almost impossible not to find out, because this image of Megan and Kourtney he went around the internet in a matter of hours. The two worked together for one of the most recent campaigns of SKIMS, the fashion empire comfy founded just a year ago by Kim Kardashian. This publication, in which they wear matching outfits, made them the object of comparisons for their identical tans, makeup and hairstyles, serving as starting point for rumors that today has caused the radical change of look of Megan. Has she asked Kim for beauty tips?





