Mau and Ricky live, the new season of “You” and more recommendations for the week – Tvshow – 10/10/2021

THEATER The theatrical billboard is renewed

A Friday is coming full of premieres at the theatrical level. At the Victoria Theater he will go on stage Molecular triumph, an interdisciplinary work that will be seen on Fridays and Saturdays at 9:00 p.m. and Sundays at 7:00 p.m. At the Stella Theater he will go A piece of forest, which will continue until the 24th, from Thursday to Saturday at 9:00 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. In the Alliance and with César Troncoso and Camila Diamant, it will be seen The other side of the world (Friday and Saturday at 9:00 p.m.); and in the Summer Theater, The Great Gustaf will present with a single function, the one-man Survival. On Saturday at the Nelly Goitiño will be Nenan Pelenur with Grace 3.

music Mau and Ricky at the Antel Arena

After the show they offered yesterday at the festival America Rockstars from Punta del Este, Mau and Ricky they continue their stay in Uruguay. The duo formed by the sons of Ricardo Montaner and responsible for the hits “Ya no have a boyfriend”, “La boca”, “Papás” and “Without wanting wanting” will perform this Tuesday for the first time in Montevideo. And they will do it at the Antel Arena with a show of great display that, according to El País, will show that they are “a mixture of generations and genres.” Tickets are on sale through Tickantel and prices range from 1550 to 3600 pesos. They have already sold out several sectors of the enclosure.

streaming The third season of “You” arrives and more

This week it will be accompanied by numerous premieres in the Netflix catalog. The highlight, without a doubt, is that of the third season of You, the series about a deeply obsessive young man who is capable of reaching the limit in order to settle into the lives of those who feel captivated. It opens on Friday. A few days before, the documentary will be released on Tuesday The films that formed us, while Wednesday will come Rescue Distance, the film adaptation of the celebrated Argentine novel Samantha Schweblin. It is a raw drama that delves into the fears of motherhood.









Tomorrow the new edition of the Detour Festival, which will run until Saturday at the Uruguayan Cinematheque, Zitarrosa Hall, Nelly Goitiño Auditorium, University Cinema and Vera Tv. There will be talks with directors, exhibitions of Uruguayan video clips, films such as Window boy wish I had a submarine too and Explode, explode and audiovisual products created during the pandemic. The complete program can be found on the festival’s website.

On the other hand, like every Thursday, the movie billboard will be renewed. Highlights The last duel, starring Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Matt Damon. It is set in France in 1386 and tells of the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris. Also premiered is B, a horror movie showing how five friends fight to escape from a hungry crocodile in Australian waters. The novelties are completed with the French comedy My God, what have we done now?

music Lots of live Uruguayan music

This week’s musical agenda will be full of Uruguayan proposals. This Tuesday, the Montevideo Philharmonic Orchestra will present a concert in tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Tickantel), and Juli Taramasso He will perform with his quintet in Magnolio Sala (Tickantel). On Thursday it will be the group’s turn Coralline, which will present a tribute to Latin American female composers at La Trastienda (Abitab), while Davus and Knak will arrive at the Sala del Museo (Abitab). The next night They speak from the back will perform at La Trastienda (Abitab), and The Triple Nelson in the Museum Room. They repeat on Saturday (Abitab). Also, on Saturday Nickel will be presented at the Summer Theater (Abitab).