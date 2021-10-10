Matt Damon’s NGO that watches over access to water

Matt Damon is a American actor, Known worldwide for films such as the Bourne spy saga or the Ocean’s Eleven thief trilogy. His life seems easy and carefree, since he is one of the 10 highest paid actors in the world, reaching more than 20 million dollars per film. However, Damon has another facet practically unknown and far removed from the screens: he is a person deeply concerned about the rights and needs of the most disadvantaged people, especially regarding access to water and sanitation

From a young age he traveled through areas of extreme poverty. First with his family and, later, in a personal or professional capacity. During a shoot in Africa, Matt Damon spent time with several families in Zambia, without access to water or toilets. And he thought about contributing his grain of sand. In 2006 he founded the H2O Africa Foundation to raise awareness of clean water initiatives on the continent. “You cannot solve poverty without solving the problem of water and sanitation,” says the actor.

Secondly, Gary White He owns three engineering companies and loves to solve problems. When he was young he traveled to Honduras, and He was struck by the number and size of the graves in areas where they did not have access to drinking water and sanitation. They were many and small. After a dinner with friends where he shared his concerns and possible ways to solve the supply problem in underdeveloped places, White managed to raise $ 4,300 that night. Enough money to get water in that village in Honduras. Strengthened with this support, the following year, in 1991, the engineer launched WaterPartners International.

These two people with such different backgrounds therefore had a concern in common that seemed to be destined to meet. And finally, at a conference in New York, Gary White and Matt Damon agreed. They understood that they were seeking the same end and that together they would go faster and further. With the merger of the organizations of both, Water.org emerged

“Water.org is a global non-profit organization that works to bring water and sanitation to the world. We want it to be safe, accessible and profitable. We help people access clean water and sanitation through affordable financing such as small loans. We offer what we have every day to empower people in need with these life-changing resources, giving hope to women, health to children and families, a brighter future, ”explains White.

The idea came from a visit to India. Gary met a woman who was paying high interest (125%) to buy a toilet. That expense trapped him in a cycle of infinite poverty. After establishing relationships with financial institutions, Water Credit emerged, where, through microcredits, access to sanitation and drinking water was facilitated: toilets or taps were within the reach of a majority. Of course, given the volume of applicants, these entities did not have sufficient absorption capacitySo the two founded another organization called WaterEquity, the first investment manager dedicated to solving the water problem.

Specifically, the funds of this organization invest in a portfolio of water and sanitation companies, in order to increase the availability of the capital needed to support those needed loans, and get the availability of water into their lives.

An action based on alliances

The organization works as follows: Accredited investors invest in WaterEquity funds. These funds then allocate part of their capital to companies, including microfinance institutions, increasing access to water and sanitation solutions for people in need. The investor obtains a moderate return and can also reinvest to promote his social impact. The result is that more people have access to clean water and sanitation, turning a life of poverty into a life of possibilities.

In March 2021, more than 36 million people in 17 countries (more than 6.6 million in this last year alone) they had changed their lives by having access to drinking water or sanitation thanks to this foundation. This has allowed greater accessibility to education, allowing improvements in health and emerging greater economic opportunities. In fact, women are one of the great beneficiaries, Since the time he spent looking for water, sometimes several km from his home, he can invest in other activities.









“WaterCredit Initiative is our main solution. We work with our financial partners in each country, adding loans for water and sanitation solutions to their portfolios. These partners then mobilize funds from the capital markets to provide affordable loans to people in need of water. People living in poverty use these loans to put a tap or a toilet in their homes. Each loan repaid creates the opportunity for another family to get the clean water and toilets they need, quickly and affordably. It is an advance payment system that allows to help more people in a lasting way ”, they say from the organization itself.

According to the calculations made by this NGO, every dollar donated to Water.org helps unlock $ 13 for water and sanitation solutions for people living in poverty. In addition, their scope is wide: they work in different countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America. For example in Peru, where they have been installed since 2013, Water.org programs have a strong presence throughout the country, but especially in Lima, on the north coast and in the southern highlands.

Specifically, the NGO focuses on new city dwellers, who are often the most vulnerable populations in developing countries. And is that Peru has a rapidly expanding urban population, creating urban slums with no access to safe running water. This is in addition to populations in remote regions of the Amazon and the Andes that do not have access to piped or treated drinking water, making Water.org’s work financing and advancing projects through partnerships is invaluable.

Concrete examples

An example of how this foundation led by Matt Damon helps financial institutions work to improve public infrastructure It is given to us by the personal story of a Peruvian citizen. Yolanda You must walk more than a mile on a steep road almost every day until you reach the center of Cuzco, where will buy the maximum amount of water it can carry to supply the basic needs of your family. Yolanda is a dressmaker, and the budget for newspapers is $ 3. “It is very difficult to get water here. My neighborhood has no water because there are no pipes connected to our houses, ”he says.

In your area there are important deficiencies in both public infrastructure and domestic facilities. The Organization is working together with public services to ensure that homes, even at the highest point in the city, can connect to a water source. “We work with utilities so they can attract the financial capital needed to expand water and sanitation services, as well as develop and offer affordable options for low-income consumers to connect.”, they say from Water.org. An approach that translates into concrete advantages: Yolanda was able to buy the pipes and the tap needed to make the water more accessible to her family, through a microcredit.

Another example comes from Tanzania, which with a population of 57 million people, has almost 4 million who lack access to an optimal source of drinking water and more than 30 million who do not have access to adequate sanitation. A water and health problem that has secondary consequences in other areas: people living in these circumstances, especially women and girls, spend a great deal of time traveling long distances to collect water.

Bakari is a young man who lives in a rural area of ​​Tanzania south of Dar es Salaam with his parents and siblings. This restless boy managed to finance the construction of a water connection and pipe extensions to his home, thanks to a microcredit of 800,000 Tanzanian shillings (about $ 347). With a family income of just over $ 2 a day, he budgeted a portion to pay off the loan. Bakari’s access to water has opened many doors for her, as well as better hygiene and sanitation conditions. Now Bakari is in charge of providing, from that reservoir, adequate water to his neighbors.