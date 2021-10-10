Mark Wahlberg muscles from the Calvin Klein model era

Mark Wahlberg has congratulated his brother Donnie on instagram showing muscles from his time of calvin klein model … And it’s even better more than 20 years later.

has congratulated his brother Donnie on instagram showing from his time of … And it’s even better more than 20 years later. Mark Wahlberg’s physical transformation in the last 25 years.

Mark Wahlberg returns to training after gaining weight with his physical transformation.

“Happy birthday big brother.” With this brief message, Mark Wahlberg celebrated his brother Donnie’s anniversary on Instagram. But the subject is not there, but in the butt photo of muscles in vintage mode that Mark has uploaded accompanying the text. And it is one of those from his time of calvin klein model that remind us, more than 20 years later, that the actor is in the best physical moment of his career.

Hollywood star and fitness icon almost from the beginning of his career, especially after becoming the face of Calvin Klein at the age of 20, Mark Wahlberg he has been to the gym in almost every stage of his life, if not all. Now, at 49 years old, his publications on social networks and stories on Instagram are a repertoire of exercises and training routines and we have wondered how his physical transformation along these years.









This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And comparing his current physical condition with his 21-year-old, the reality is that it is practically the same. More than 25 years apart and yes, better six pack when he was in his early 20s, but more biceps and muscle volume now that he is approaching 50. Mark Wahlberg He is a fan of sports and, above all, of the most classic fitness, and he combines his work in film and television with pounding himself in the gym that he has in his Los Angeles mansion on a daily basis.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io