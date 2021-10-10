Mark Wahlberg: How he stopped being a cocaine addict to become one of the most successful actors | Mark Wahlberg, from sunset to glory | Stories | Hollywood actors | nnda nnlt | CHEKA

Mark Wahlberg He emerged from the darkest background of addictions and violence to become one of the most successful actors of recent years at Holywood. The American actor had become a bad element in the society of the United States but managed to get away from that world and leave his name within the entertainment industry.

Wahlberg He is the youngest of nine siblings who grew up in the neighborhood of Boston. His parents divorced when he was 11 years old. At the age of 13 he ran away from home through the window to go to drink alcohol. Between the ages of 13 and 14 he no longer went to school.

“My older brothers taught me to get high when I was 10 years old and they gave me beers. They thought it was fun to see me stumble. Many members of my family are now in Alcoholics Anonymous. But I don’t blame anyone. I think it was up to me to take it to the next level “, counted the star once.

What happened to make Mark Wahlberg get back on track? It all started after the artist really hit rock bottom: the prison. From there, he clung to the Catolic religion and strived for, three years later, to take his first step in the entertainment industry with his song “Good Vibrations”.

WHAT WAS MARK WAHLBERG’S LIFE LIKE BEFORE HE WAS FAMOUS?

DRUG ADDICTION

The way of Mark Wahlberg he began to work when he left the hole of the drugs. He admitted that, among the 13 and 15 years, I was already a cocaine addict. In addition, his violent acts were added because of his racism. When I had 15 years was learned by throwing rocks at African American girls, while releasing abuse and hate messages.

IMPRISONED FOR RACIST VIOLENCE

At 16 he attacked and struck savagely, at the same time yelled racist insults, yet Vietnamese man. He knocked him unconscious from so much beating. This happened on the street. Then he took refuge in a shop and when he thought the danger was past, he stole six beers of the establishment and threw a punch the seller, who was also Vietnamese and lost vision in the affected eye.









In this way, Mark Wahlberg was imprisoned and accused of attempted murder by recent events. He was found guilty and must pass two years in prison. The American actor, however, only complied 45 days incarcerated. For him, that was enough to change his life forever.

REDEMPTION AND TRAJECTORY

Wahlberg professes the Catholic religion since he stepped in jail. He did everything he could to rehabilitate himself and get back to music. “I ended up in the worst place I could imagine and did not want to return,” he said about his time in the Deer Island Correctional Facility. At 13 he had been in his brother’s group, Donnie: New Kids on the Block, the one he had given up due to his addictions. That is why he sought to return to music.

Thus, he became a rapper with Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch with the help of his brother. His song “Good Vibrations” made the list Billboard and his album “Music for the People”Headed the preferences. While at 21 he was in the famous underpants campaign Calvin klein next to Kate moss.

However, he had already decided on a movie star and, in 1997, when he was 26 years old, he starred in the film “Boogie nights” D.E.Paul Thomas Anderson and rose to world fame. His career was framed with films such as “Transformers“,”Ted“,” Daddy’s war “,”The infiltrators“, among others. In 2017 he became the highest paid actor in Hollywood with two films that gave him 58 million euros and, in 2021, he stars in “Infinite”.

THE CURRENT BUSINESSMAN

Today, Mark Wahlberg has become a renowned actor but also a figure of healthy living and exercise. In his social networks he shares videos with his daily routines and advice for followers who want to achieve a physical as yours. He has said that he sleeps before 7 at night to wake up at 1:30 in the morning: he trains, answers emails, has breakfast with his four children that he has with Rhea Durham and then takes them to school, before the COVID pandemic -19.

Furthermore, it is a successful businessman in the entertainment industry. He owns the production companies Closest to the Hole and Unrealistic Ideas, in addition to other companies such as Performance Inspired from the nutrition sector. He owns a chain of gyms, a clothing brand, a hamburger chain called Wahlburgers, among other ventures.