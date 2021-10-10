Mark Wahlberg celebrates his daughter’s 18th birthday and remembers the loss of his older sister who passed away on the same day

Mark Wahlberg He is celebrating at home and it is not for less, since his daughter Ella has turned 18 years old. The actor has always had a more than fantastic relationship with his daughter and to prove it, he does not forget her on such an important day, although yes, this is a somewhat harsh celebration, since Debbie, Mark’s older sister, died with only 43 years coinciding with this date of birth.

Debbie was Mark’s older sister and unfortunately passed away the day after suffered a sudden heart attack and septic shock while receiving treatment to remove kidney stones. Unfortunately for the actor this loss came the same day her daughter was born.

And of course, despite the fact that so much time has passed, Mark does not forget his daughter and in the congratulations he gives to Ella, Debbie is more than present: “Happy birthday my dear Ella. Wow how time flies I’m very proud of you! But it is always a somewhat bitter day. I miss my older sister Debbie. He is Her guardian angel. “

Mark Wahlberg had to put on 20 pounds for his new movie

Mark Wahlberg has been involved in the new movie ‘Father stu‘and the actor has entrusted himself body and soul to carry out this project. Although more in body than anything else and that is that Mark was forced to gain up to nine kilos to play his character in this film.









But it seems that getting fat is a more difficult task than it seems and Mark explains in the program Jimmy Fallon, ‘The Tonight Show‘, what he had to do to achieve it: “Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then, for another two weeks, 11,000 calories. It was fun for about an hour. It is a very difficult physical thing to do. When you lose weight, you just put up with it, you just don’t eat and exercise. “

And he ends by explaining: “And it is that, even when you are full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not funny”.

Surely you are interested in:

Hate crimes that Mark Wahlberg committed in his youth after supporting the George Floyd movement come to light