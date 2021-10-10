Margarita of Denmark 50 years reign decorator sheet Netflix

The Danish Government is preparing to celebrate the golden anniversary of Margaret II on the throne in the coming months. Meanwhile, the monarch has announced that she will make the sets for an adaptation of a novel by Karen Blixen, the most famous writer of Danish literature, especially known for her book ‘Out of Africa’. In this case it is a posthumous book, ‘Ehrengard’. The filmmaker who carries it out is Bille August, also Danish and winner of an Oscar.

The Danish government and the Royal Palace of Amaliemburg have already announced that preparations are beginning to celebrate the 50-year golden anniversary of the sovereign Margaret II on the throne next January 14. The Danish monarchy is one of the most popular in its country and the one that, with few exceptions, has escaped major scandals.

The Queen Margaret, 81, acceded to the throne a few days after the death of his father Frederick IX. In honor of him, he did not want great pomp for his coronation and kept mourning during the acts. Next to her was already her controversial husband, Enrique de Monpezat, a controversial French aristocrat who has always been perceived with a certain distance by Danish society.

Henry and Margaret in January 1972 during her coronation as Queen of Denmark.

Margarita II has always stood out for her special sense of humor and her predilection for the world of the arts. For this reason, the Danes have not been surprised by the new labor project of their Head of State.

Netflix, the famous platform streaming, has commissioned Bille August, the most international Danish filmmaker, to take the lead in the adaptation of Ehrengard, the novel of the same name Karen blixen. Margaret II of Denmark He is in charge of the design of the sets for the filming.









Bille August.

The novel is set in the fairy tale kingdom of Babenhausen, where a self-proclaimed young expert in love, Cazotte, is hired by the scheming Grand Duchess to help her get an heir. While searching for a suitable future princess, Cazotte teaches the shy and introverted crown prince the art of seduction and love. But his plan soon fails, when an heir is conceived out of wedlock and the royal family has to seek refuge in Rosenbad Castle. Here, as rivals within the royal family grow closer to his plan, Cazotte himself falls in love with Ehrengard, the maid of honor, and gradually discovers that he is, in fact, no expert on love at all. This novel by Karen blixen it was published posthumously after his death in 1963. Blixen has gone down in history by his pseudonym Isak Dinesen and his most remembered work is Memories of Africa, an autobiographical novel that Sidney Pollack took to the cinema in 1985 with Meryl streep and Robert Redford.

For Queen Margarita this is not her first relationship with the art world. The sovereign has been interested in different modes of artistic expression such as painting, book illustration or design. He even appeared as an extra in the second film of the series. The Lord of the rings.

Karen Blixen.

Queen Margaret II has spoken in the Danish press about her involvement in this project: “Karen Blixen’s stories have always fascinated me, with her aesthetics, her imagination and her worlds of image making, and I am very happy to be a part of this project. You can feel the author was a visual artist like HC Andersen. But who is Ehrengard? One of Karen Blixen’s intriguing female characters and one of the few whose story ends happily. Intrigues interweave and Blixen circles the characters until we (and they) are completely baffled. How will the puzzle be solved? I have tried to interpret the fantastic universe of Blixen in the creation of the decoupages and the costumes and I’m looking forward to the Ehrengard story coming to life in this movie. “

For his part, the filmmaker Bille August has spoken about his work with the Queen of his country: “The realization of Ehrengard As a Netflix movie it is a great opportunity and I am looking forward to presenting this fascinating story of seduction and desire to a global audience. The Queen has created the decoupages most fantastic for the occasion, and will be the dominant feature of the overall scenographic expression of the film. Fantastic (in the most literal sense) is our starting point for the movie; we want to use humor and elegance to create an autonomous, burlesque, fabulous and carefree visual universe ”.