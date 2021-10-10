Sunday, October 10, 2021
Celebrity

‘Man on Fire’ and the time Denzel Washington filmed with Carmelita Salinas in Mexico City

By Arjun Sethi
Not even Spider-Man has it! Denzel Washington long ago visited the chaotic Mexico City to film ‘Man on Fire’, a film with which he shared the screen with the mythical Carmelita Salinas. Ready to remember this epic crossover?

Denzel Washington is a man who needs no introduction, his fame as an indestructible action movie is undeniable, and throughout his career he has been able to share the screen with great women in the industry such as Viola Davis and Angela Bassett. On the other hand, he has also been with mythical legends of Mexican entertainment because, believe it or not, this Oscar nominee was next to Carmen Salinas placeholder image during the movie Man on Fire.




Man on Fire premiered more than a decade ago in theaters, it was a phenomenon at the box office for its history and its tremendous action scenes of a man fighting drug trafficking, at that time it sounded like a refreshing story and not something that even Stalone has done in his new tape Rambo: The Last Mission, or Clint Eastwood in Cry Male. But, not only in the United States it caused a great impact, but also in Mexico having been filmed in the chaotic city that at that time was known as the DF

Knowing that Denzel would be in Mexico City was news that Carmelita herself announced, announcing that in addition to his mythical and famous work Adventuress, would be part of the tape that the Gringo came to film.


What was the role of Carmelita Salinas in Man on Fire?

Since then we were already classified as “kidnappers” or “narcos” and it seems that that has not changed, since Kate del Castillo recently made her the mere mere narco in Bad Boys: Forever. In 2004 it was the turn of Salinas being a kidnapper of girls.

Denzel Washington speaking Spanish

Another point that caught the attention of this film was the crude attempts of the El justiciero actor to speak in Spanish, while the Mexican participants such as Salinas and Jesús Ochoa did the same when trying to speak with the “gringou.”

Premiere films at Cinépolis and Cinemex from September 16

What did Denzel think of CDMX?

Chilangos may be used to the chaos that living in the navel of Mexico means, but to Denzel It was quite a surprise to discover the dense traffic that exists and all the obstacles they had to go through to be able to film for six weeks in the Federal District.

Carmelita, on the other hand, was delighted to have been able to be next to an actor of the stature of Denzel. Did you remember this crossover?


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
