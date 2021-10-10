Learn what’s behind the impending Hollywood employee strike

A major Hollywood strike could be on the horizon for some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in the entertainment industry. Over the weekend, members of the International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees (IATSE) voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a nationwide strike for the first time in their history.

Below we explain who is involved, what they are asking for and what is at stake.

WHAT IS THE IATSE?

The International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees is a 128-year-old union representing more than 150,000 artists, artisans, and technicians in the entertainment industry in the United States and Canada. Comprised of cinematographers, costume designers, set designers, script supervisors, hairdressers and makeup artists, animators, stage hands and many more, the IATSE represents essentially everyone who works in any form of entertainment (including film, television, theater, concerts, trade shows commercials and broadcasting) other than actors, directors, producers or screenwriters.

WHY ARE THEY IN THE NEWS?

The three-year contracts covering about 60,000 of the union’s members – one covering primarily film and television production in Los Angeles and Hollywood and another covering other production centers, including New Mexico and Georgia – expired in July. For the past four months, the union has been negotiating new terms with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP). Those discussions fell through on September 20. The IATSE says the AMPTP has failed to address its biggest workplace issues, and members voted overwhelmingly to give the organization’s president, Matthew D. Loeb, the ability to authorize a strike.

WHAT ARE THESE WORKPLACE PROBLEMS?

The IATSE says its members are subject to excessive working hours, unsustainable wages for the lowest paid trades, and they fail to provide reasonable breaks, including meal breaks and time off between marathon workdays and weekend work. In addition, they say that workers on some “new media” streaming projects are paid even less. Instagram account @ia_stories has been posting heartbreaking personal anonymous testimonials in the workplace and the effects of excessively long work hours on everything from personal safety to mental health.

WAIT, WHAT IS AMPTP?

The Film and Television Producers Alliance is a group that represents hundreds of entertainment companies, including major Hollywood studios, production companies, and streaming services, and negotiates essentially all industry-wide union and union contracts.









WHY DO STREAMING STUDIOS PAY WORKERS THAN TRADITIONAL STUDIOS?

In 2009, the IATSE and the studios mutually agreed that new media productions required more “flexibility” because they were not yet economically viable. That has changed a lot, but the workers’ expectation of flexibility has not. They feel like they’re being taken advantage of as streaming budgets and earnings have reached blockbuster levels.

WHO ELSE SUPPORTS THE IATSE DEMANDS?

The support on social media has been significant and many prominent people in the film industry have spoken out in support of the teams, including Octavia Spencer, Mindy Kaling, Jane Fonda and Katherine Heigl. On Monday, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) also issued a statement of solidarity signed by figures such as Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Barry Jenkins, Ron Howard, Ava DuVernay and Lesli Linka Glatter. Congressman Adam Schiff (Democrat of California), Senator Alex Padilla (Democrat of California) and 118 senators and members of the House of Representatives also sent a letter to the AMPTP urging good faith negotiations.

IS A STRIKE INEVITABLE?

No, and leaders on both sides have said they would like to avoid it if possible. On Tuesday, the IATSE and AMPTP resumed negotiations.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THEY MAKE THE STRIKE?

With 60,000 workers covered by expired deals, most productions would have to close in the United States, including mainstream TV shows and Netflix productions. But not everyone would be affected: IATSE contracts for “pay TV,” including HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax and BET, do not expire until December 31, 2022, so they will remain in effect. The same goes for commercials and low-budget productions, which also have different agreements.

As for the long-term consequences, it all depends on how long the strike lasts. The 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America (WGA) 100-day strike, which also occurred when contracts failed to address the realities and loopholes of “new media,” resulted in sunk projects. , shortened seasons of popular TV series and an influx of reality shows to fill in the gaps in the programming schedule. Most networks and streaming services have content reserves to fill gaps for a time.

NOW WHAT?

We wait.

