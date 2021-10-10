Lali Espósito celebrates the turn of the decade: 30 photos that review her 30 years of life

Lali Esposito

We watched her grow on the screen and today, Mariana Lali Esposito turns 30. From that little girl with an easy smile and dreamy eyes that we met in the productions of Cris Morena even this consecrated artist who stomps on stages around the world, each of her steps was recorded forever.

To celebrate the turn of the decade, Lali plans a super party at her house in Zona Norte. His guests include his former colleagues from The Argentine Voice, Marley and Soledad Pastorutti, to which the brothers will be added Mau and Ricky montaner who returned to the country for a few days. Also invited are his fellow filmmakers from The end of love, a series based on the eponymous bestseller by Tamara Tenenbaum for the platform Amazon that stars and produces: Mariana Genesio Peña, Candela Vetrano and her boyfriend Andres Gil, Juliet Ortega and Veronica Llinás, among others. From the field of music, it is expected that several references of the national scene will attend, such as Nicki Nicole, Thunder, Bizarrap, Duki and L-Ghent.

These are some images that run through his life: from his beginnings in acting in Corner of Light, going by Almost angels and his latest work in Sky Red -the Spanish series that presented it in the European market- until the turn it gave to his career when he decided that he wanted to try music outside the record labels, using all his savings in a bet that may not have come out, but that she gave up and today places her among the Argentine singers with the greatest international projection. Your most famous family, friends, and partners. The Lali universe, that popular and charismatic girl who always encourages more.

His life in 30 photos









From a young age, her charisma indicated that she could go far. In 1998 he made his first participation in the children’s program Caramelito y vos, hosted by Cecilia Carrizo (Photo: IG / @ lalioficial)

In 2003 she played Malena “Coco” Cabrera in the children’s soap opera RIncón de Luz, produced by Cris Morena

Since she was a little girl, she has always attracted the attention of the media and throughout her career they made hundreds of interviews with her

In 2004 it was Roberta in Floricienta. Here in a scene with Stéfano De Gregorio

In 2006 she played Agustina Ross in Chiquititas sin fin, on the Telefe screen.

During those years, she met many of those who are still her best friends, such as Mery del Cerro and Cande Vetrano.

It was always one of Cris Morena’s favorites, who took it into account for each of her projects

In 2007 his first leading role came to him in Casi Ángeles. Mar, his character, was one of the most loved by the public

There she met Peter Lanzani, with whom she had a relationship for four years. The exes are great and a few months ago they shared an Instagram Live that aroused the most beautiful memories

While succeeding on TV, Lali went to school and was the famous girl who signed autographs

Lali and China Suárez with Cris Morena at the time of Casi Ángeles

With the Teen Angels he recorded six albums and the band hit stages all over the world

It was at this stage that Lali became passionate about music and created her solo career. In the photo, with Gastón Dalmau

Close friends: Mery del Cerro, Cande Vetrano, Lali, China Suárez and Emilia Attias

In 2013, together with 3musica, Lali used all her savings and was encouraged to turn her career around and launched herself as a soloist

Lali also made important decisions in her love life and got engaged to the actor, Benjamín Amadeo, with whom she shared 4 years

Thanks to her musical career, she was able to share the stage with music greats such as Ricky Martin, Maluma and she was even the opening act for Katy Perry. In the photo with Nicky Jam (IG / @lalioficial)

In 2015 he starred in the novel Esperanza mía alongside Mariano Martinez. The story was a success and ended up adapting to a theatrical success on Corrientes Street.

Soon the love of fiction continued when the cameras were turned off. Their relationship was much talked about but it lasted a sigh

Little by little, Lali was gaining a place in the music scene. In 2018 he was part of Las Elegido, a cycle in which he shared the stage of the Teatro Colón with Niña Pastori, Lucía Galán, Bebe and Vanesa Martin

With Santiago Mocorrea he toured various countries of the world. The relationship did not prosper but she spoke of him with a lot of love

The international projection he has with his music has no ceiling

Lali Espósito was a fervent activist in the campaign for legal, safe and free abortion and always displayed her green scarf (Photo: Gente Magazine)

Her mother, Majo Riera, not only works with her but is a fundamental pillar in her life.

At the beginning of 2020, she traveled to Spain to record a series and ended up stranded for several months. On his return he met his nephew, who was born in a pandemic. Beltrán is his great love and the son of his brother Patricio

In Spain she was discovered mime with David Victori, the director of Sky Rojo (Photo: Grosby Group)

On vacation in Ibiza he had fun with friends and posed in the sun (@lalioficial)

With the actresses Verónica Sánchez and Yany Prado they starred in Sky Rojo in Spain. Her character Wendy is a brave and fighter young woman (Photo: Netflix)



In 2021 he was a judge of La Voz Argentina and bought everyone’s heart with his always funny speeches

A fan of changes of look and transgressing, she plays with her hair and each of her outfits. The styling of his image is thought out to the smallest detail (IG / @lalioficial)

