La Nación / Kate dazzled James Bond, the it girl Iris turned 100 and Naomi, Carla and Mila paraded in Paris

The world premiere of “No Time to Die,” the latest James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig, was the hottest moment of the week as Kate Middleton outshined movie stars. Iris Apfel, everyone’s favorite “influencer”, turned 100 years old and celebrated them in a big way and with new projects. In Paris, the young Olivier Roustein made a show honoring his 10 years at Balmain with tops like Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni and Mila Jovovich.

The Royal Albert Hall in London became a most elegant display at the world premiere and postponed due to the pandemic of “No time to die”, the film of the James Bond saga, which is also special that it is the last starring Daniel Craig. The “Agent 007” has said goodbye to the character, after starring in 5 successful films and he did it in style looking impeccable in a pink velvet tuxedo, a point of attraction in a place full of black tuxedos. The actor recently declared excited that bringing this character to life “has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” he explained with tears in his eyes. By the marvelous entrance staircase of the Royal Albert Hall, while a military band played, the guests arrived to the event.

The protagonists, Craig, Ana de Armas, from black and low-cut Louis Vuitton; another Bond girl, Lashana Lynch, in a spectacular yellow Vivienne Westwood Couture gown; Léa Seydoux, very elegant in silver and, as always, Madame Judy Dench, impeccably dressed in her more than 80 years. Billi Ellish, author of the music, also arrived in black and without necklines. The actors, very elegant and all the wonderful atmosphere. But, who directly “stole the show” was none other than the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who looked incredibly beautiful, very “Old Hollywood” style with a Jenny Packham im-pre-sio-nan-te dress in gold with such brilliance and splendor that it outshined the leading actresses and anyone else around. No one was indifferent when she gracefully walked the red carpet with Prince William, leaving everyone speechless with her beauty and style. It was Kate’s night, as well as Craig’s farewell, one of the best Bond, James Bond, of whom we will have memory. Now, it remains to be seen who will be the next Agent 007 licensed to kill.

Dressed in thunderous yellow trousers and jacket, Iris Apfel, the New York influencer who rose to fame “just” at age 84, turned 100 and received her guests with a gift: a copy of her signature maxi glasses. The chosen place was the Central Park Tower, in Manhattan, where designers such as Tommy Hilfiger and Donna Karan, actresses such as Katie Holmes or singer Michael Feinstein, among many other celebrities who adore his unique style, paraded loaded with gifts. Iris posed happily with them and with the huge cake they shared. She told the press that “My husband – who died a few years ago – and I laughed all the time at my fame. I’m not doing anything different from what I was doing seventy years ago but suddenly I’m very cool and fashionable. Now I come across loads of magazines, especially European ones, that are writing about me ”, she, together with her husband, was dedicated to interior decoration and came to advise nine presidents of the United States as an interior designer. When she was 84 and achieved her fame as an influencer and brands began to vie for her to represent them, she told The Guardian: “Coco Chanel once said that what makes a woman look old is trying desperately to look young. Why should one be ashamed of being 84? Why do you have to say you’re 52? Being so old is a blessing. “









And it was so like that, that at 97 years old she was signed into the IMG modeling agency, the same one that represents great international tops such as Gigi Hadid, Gisele Bündchen or Karlie Kloss. “It’s a lot of fun,” he says. “Who was going to tell me that at my age I was going to be a cover girl.” The collection will be ready by 2022 and includes colorful outfits, floral suits, ruffled dresses and prints. A line of bijou and accessories has also been designed with very striking pieces. All materials are recycled and sustainably sourced. H & M’s creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson, assured that the businesswoman embodies a style that is “wonderfully extravagant and eclectic, as well as being totally timeless” and adds that she uses fashion as a means of expression to show who she is or wants be and, at the same time, have fun: “I love making fashion at affordable prices”. And so it is.

Ten years ago, the young Olivier Rousteing came to the important Maison Balmain as creative director. It was a personal and professional challenge that the designer took on when he was only 25 years old and totally changed the classic face to which one of the most traditional fashion houses in the world was accustomed to us. But Balmain fans multiplied and new clients emerged, of the same age as the designer, who formed a plethora of fans of his innovative style. For this reason, on his occasion at Fashion Week Paris, those ten years of Rousteing and the rebirth of the house were celebrated in a big way. And for this, he wanted to take advantage of his spring 2021 season to review this trajectory by reissuing some of his favorite designs, “I would definitely have laughed if someone had told me that one day I would show this as part of a retrospective, but at this moment I can see that they have been milestones of a journey that have brought me to where I am today, in 2021 ″, he said in a letter issued on the occasion of the collection. And, to justify his idea that the new era of fashion is about freedom, he showed his collection with the support of “historical” models and some movie stars who are his fans. Naomi Campbell, Mila Jovovich and Carla Bruni have been some of the models responsible for wearing these tribute designs, the designer’s favorites. The Army style that Olivier Rousteing created to define the strong woman, powerful and capable of facing any challenge that takes the designs of the house.