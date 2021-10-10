Sunday, October 10, 2021
HomeCelebrityKim Kardashian's 5 best family taunts on 'Saturday Night Live'
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian’s 5 best family taunts on ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Sonia Gupta
0
38




The live sketch program ‘Saturday night Live’ it is not going through its best moment at the audience level. In fact, today it registers the lowest data in its history. That is why the NBC chain decided to take out the heavy artillery and invite Kim Kardashian (40) to be the ‘host’ of the night and thus try to attract viewers. Although the audience data is not yet known, what we do know is each and every one of the jokes he made and the truth is that they were all wonderful.

1. Your mother’s boyfriend is a gold digger

Yes, he did. Without mincing words. During her monologue, Kim assured that she had never been called a gold digger, but that to find out what that was, she would ask Corey, her mother’s boyfriend. BOOM!

2. She divorced Kanye West because of his personality

Kim assured that marrying the most successful rapper on the planet was wonderful, that he is the richest black man in the United States and that he gave him four wonderful children. “Then you wonder why I married him. Obviously, because of his personality.” BOOM!

3. His porn video

We all know that Kim became famous for the video in which she appeared having sex with one of her boyfriends. “A lot of people come to present the show when they don’t even have a movie coming out … I made one and they never told me about its premiere.” BOOM!




4. His mother leaked the porn video

After saying that she had never been notified, Kim gave the final punchline “my mother must have forgotten.” Making clear reference to the fact that his manager, that is, Kris Jenner (65), I knew perfectly well that the video would come out.

5. Her sisters want to be her (literal)

Talking about how pretty and gorgeous she is (as a joke, of course), Kim said that she was the girl in the picture her sisters were showing their plastic surgeons.

Those who did not miss this television moment either, and from the inside, were Kris Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian (37), who starred in a funniest sketch. In it he discusses why Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are causing problems for Kris at work. He tells Kylie that she should give birth faster and Kendall tells her that she doesn’t generate enough drama. She defends herself by saying that she is a “Jenner”. Don’t miss it because it’s cool.


Previous articleSusan Sarangon, Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet and more celebrities who celebrate old age
Next articleVin Diesel’s brutal physical change
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv