Kim Kardashian’s 5 best family taunts on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The live sketch program ‘Saturday night Live’ it is not going through its best moment at the audience level. In fact, today it registers the lowest data in its history. That is why the NBC chain decided to take out the heavy artillery and invite Kim Kardashian (40) to be the ‘host’ of the night and thus try to attract viewers. Although the audience data is not yet known, what we do know is each and every one of the jokes he made and the truth is that they were all wonderful.

1. Your mother’s boyfriend is a gold digger

Yes, he did. Without mincing words. During her monologue, Kim assured that she had never been called a gold digger, but that to find out what that was, she would ask Corey, her mother’s boyfriend. BOOM!

2. She divorced Kanye West because of his personality

Kim assured that marrying the most successful rapper on the planet was wonderful, that he is the richest black man in the United States and that he gave him four wonderful children. “Then you wonder why I married him. Obviously, because of his personality.” BOOM!

3. His porn video

We all know that Kim became famous for the video in which she appeared having sex with one of her boyfriends. “A lot of people come to present the show when they don’t even have a movie coming out … I made one and they never told me about its premiere.” BOOM!









4. His mother leaked the porn video

After saying that she had never been notified, Kim gave the final punchline “my mother must have forgotten.” Making clear reference to the fact that his manager, that is, Kris Jenner (65), I knew perfectly well that the video would come out.

5. Her sisters want to be her (literal)

Talking about how pretty and gorgeous she is (as a joke, of course), Kim said that she was the girl in the picture her sisters were showing their plastic surgeons.

Those who did not miss this television moment either, and from the inside, were Kris Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian (37), who starred in a funniest sketch. In it he discusses why Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are causing problems for Kris at work. He tells Kylie that she should give birth faster and Kendall tells her that she doesn’t generate enough drama. She defends herself by saying that she is a “Jenner”. Don’t miss it because it’s cool.