Keanu Reeves reveals more about his new franchise

The actor Keanu Reeves wants his new project to have the impact of some such important film sagas as The Matrix or John Wick.

Some time ago Keanu reeves published his first comic entitled BRZRKR with Boom! Studies, then he reached agreements to transform this story into a whole franchise that he himself will star in. So it is interesting that you reveal more details of everything you have prepared.

Keanu reeves described the character of BRZRKR as a being who has existed for 80,000 years and is also partly god. The problem is that he is prone to uncontrollable violence and bloodshed, something that seems to be out of his basic control and is harmful to those around him, and his actions have served to change the course of historical events. He is currently making deals with the United States government to take on the most dangerous missions and in return wants to find a way to end his own existence. The actor said that the series’ four original comics were to be released as an anthology that would serve as an origin story.









Now you will make the leap to Netflix.

Keanu reeves has proven to be very ambitious with BRZRKR, since it has reached an agreement with Netflix to make movies and series about the character. And it will certainly be something spectacular, because the comic shows a story that is visually appealing but has all kinds of violent situations.

In the meantime, Keanu reeves is about to reprise the role of NEO in Matrix 4, a movie that will continue the famous science fiction story while restarting it. But we can also see him in two more installments of John wick. Other interesting projects are the series Rain, where a murderer specializes in making his victims appear to have died of natural causes. But it will also roll Past midnight, of which there is not much information, but will be directed by Rick Famuyiwa, responsible for some episodes of the series The Mandalorian.

Are you looking forward to seeing Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR in real action? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.