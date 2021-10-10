Sunday, October 10, 2021
Celebrity

Keanu Reeves' revealing reflection after watching Matrix 4 Resurrections

By Hasan Sheikh
MADRID, Sep 16 (CulturaOcio) –

Next December 17 The Legendary Sci-Fi Saga Matrix Returns to Theaters. He will do so with his fourth installment, entitled Matrix Resurrections, in which Keanu Reeves reprises his role as Neo. The actor has already had the opportunity to see the final cut of the film and, according to the director of the film, Lana Wachowski, her reaction was most “revealing“.

We showed the movie to Keanu and he was really impressed with it. And gave something that is typical of Keanu, a one of those things that is incredibly revealing (…) a casual and brilliant thought“said the director according to statements collected by Cinemablend during her participation in the Berlin International Literature Festival.




“He was sitting there and he said: ‘Twenty years ago you related a story in which they described what the next twenty years would be like and the problems of digitization, virtual life and the impact that that was going to have on us and in our thinking, and it gave us a context to be able to think and talk about it. And now with Thomas, the same character and the same stories and the same team … and somehow you’ve done it again for the next twenty years’“Lana assured

In addition to Keanu Reeves as Neo, the film also features Carrie-Anne Moss reprising her role as Trinity, Jada pinkett Smith who also repeats as Niobe, Lambert Wilson like the Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt like Agent Johnson.

In addition to the presence of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II playing the young Morpheo, the film features the signing of other well-known faces such as Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ian Pirie or Christina Ricci.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
