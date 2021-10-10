Katy Perry is born, renowned singer, songwriter, writer, actress, businesswoman and American model, El Siglo de Torreón

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson was born on October 25, 1984 in Santa Barbara, California, United States.

When he was nine years old, his family was incorporated into a ministry and began to sing in the church until he was 16 years old; Perry was only allowed to listen to spiritual music, since the rest was considered by his mother as secular.

He attended Christian schools and learned to swing, lindy hop, and jitterbug in a Santa Barbara room after his freshman year in high school. He decided to drop out of school to pursue a career in music.

However, she had to get the attention of her parents, who cared more for her sister, following the decision that she wanted to sing. Perry took advantage of the time and enrolled in the Western Academy of Music in Santa Barbara, and for a time studied Italian opera, among other things.

In 2001 he got his first chance to record a Christian music album under the name “Katy Hudson”, but the album was unsuccessful. In his teens he found an album of the group Queen, which became his greatest influence.

At the age of 17, he tried another record label again and although the music label was put aside, it began to capture the attention of the media; With no project in progress, Perry began recording on his own.

As of 2006, she made small participations with other artists: she made a cameo in the video Learn to fly, of the Carbon Leaf group, and also participated in the song Cupid’s chokehold, of Gym Class Heroes, being a fan of the group and at that time, vocalist Travis McCoy’s girlfriend.

His songs eventually captured the attention of a Virgin Records CEO, Jason Flom. At that time Katy decided to change her last name from “Hudson” to “Perry”, since the former would result in her being confused with actress Kate Hudson.

In 2007 he signed a solo contract with Capitol Records and in 2008 he released the album One of the Boys, which debuted at number nine on the Billboard 200, and at position 19 on the United World Chart.

In November of that year he released his first single Ur so gay, which caused much controversy for its lyrics. The following month he attracted attention when Madonna declared on two American radio shows that Ur So Gay was her favorite song of the moment.

He subsequently released his second single Thinking of you, as a promotion only, and then released the third single, I kissed a girl, which soon became a worldwide hit by reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in more than 30 countries.

Her fourth single, Hot N Cold, was released on the radio on September 9, became a worldwide hit with first place in 25 countries, and surpassed its predecessor on other charts.

And although the single did not fully achieve its goals, and Hot N Cold was still on the Billboard Hot 100, Perry released Waking up in Vegas, to become his third worldwide hit.

Thanks to the departure of One of the Boys, Perry was nominated at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in two categories: Best New Artist and Female Artist.

At the 2008 MTV Latin America Awards, after performing I kissed a girl dressed as a quinceañera, Perry threw himself on a giant cake that was in the center of the stage.

During the summer of 2009 he made a cameo for the film Get him to the Greek, but the final scenes were cut. He also participated in singles such as Starstrukk, from the group 3OH! 3 and in If we ever meet again, taken from the album Shock value II, by rapper and producer Timbaland.

She was also one of the singers who made an MTV Unplugged with two unreleased songs: Brick by brick and Hackensack. This material was released on CD and DVD.

In 2010, she married British comedian Russell Brand in a Hindu ceremony, which was sold to a London publication.

At that time he released Firework, the first single from his third album Teenage dream, an album that debuted at number one on the Billboard. That same year he launched his Purr fragrance with a bottle in the shape of a cat.

During 2011, Perry performed in London, England, where he paid tribute to singer Adele with a cover of the song Someone like you, then made a stop in Long Island, New York.









Among other activities, the actress made her debut on the big screen by lending her voice to the character of “Smurfette” in the film The Smurfs, where she shared credits with Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Winters, Alan Cumming and George López.

The singer has not only stood out for her music, but for her image for a version of Snow White, of an advertising campaign in which she captures the image of a witch and a princess.

Similarly, she appears in the Italian edition of Vanity fair magazine, in which she stood out on the cover with a red “Body” in the style of the artist.

In her role as an entrepreneur, Perry, in December 2011, released her second fragrance, which she called Meow, like a cat’s meow, thus continuing her love of the feline.

The singer was the big winner at the 38th People’s Choice Awards, held at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles, California; In this ceremony she was awarded as Female Artist, Main Artist on a Tour, Song of the Year for ET, Music Video for Last Friday night, and Guest to a Television Show for How I meet your mother.

In 2012, Billboard magazine awarded her the title of Best Woman of the Year, which was recognized on November 30 in New York, because in just five years in the music industry she has achieved more than most. You can get it in your entire career, according to the publication’s editorial director.

In 2013 he again lent his voice to “Smurfette” in the movie The Smurfs 2; and in that same year, on October 18, he released his record label Prism, with various producers such as Dr. Luke, Max Martin, Benny Blanco, StarGate and Greg Wells.

The novelty is that on the album, Perry participated as a co-author of all the songs, including the singles Roar, Unconditionally, Dark horse, Birthday and This I show we do.

The following month, at a special event held at UNICEF headquarters, Perry was named a new Goodwill Ambassador, with the main mission of involving young people in the work carried out by the organization to improve the lives of children and adolescents. most vulnerable in the world.

For 2014, she celebrated her 30th birthday immersed in the preparations for her live performance for the Super Bowl that took place on February 1, 2015.

This event placed her among the great music celebrities who have participated in the most important sporting event in the United States such as Michael Jackson, Madonna, The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney, to name a few.

In mid-October, the interpreter performed in Mexico, at the Arena Monterrey and at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, places that she visited as part of her Prismatic world tour.

In June 2017, he released Witness, his fifth studio album, from which the tour “Witness: The Tour” emerges.

Recently, he announced the release of his new single Harleys in Hawaii.