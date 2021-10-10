Sunday, October 10, 2021
Katy Perry and Spotify Team Up for a “Color” Experience

By Sonia Gupta
For Katy Perry, music and color go hand in hand. From the lush and vibrant color palette of their “Harleys in Hawaii” music video, to cotton candy and pastel wonderland.

This from his 2010 hit “California Gurls”, it’s fitting that Perry has partnered with Behr and Spotify to visually illustrate the connection. you have with music and color.

On Friday, Spotify launched Music in Color by Behr, a website that the audio streaming service and painting company debuted with the help of Katy Perry, who surprised with a spectacular figure after being a mother, to provide an audio representation of her experiences through some of her most popular songs. notable.

How will the Katy Perry project work?

Katy Perry will work hand in hand with spotify

The tool, which connects to the Spotify music library, allows its listeners not only to browse the color of their favorite Spotify songs and select a corresponding paint color from the Behr catalog, but it will also take fans on a Technicolor journey through exclusive colors that Katy Perry designed. for the new collection of Behr.




“I think it’s quite an expressive palette,” Perry told Billboard by email about the paint colors you designed with Behr. “My hair has had all of these colors at one point, and now I am exploring a more neutral and natural palette in my personal life as I remodel a house to help balance all the colors that are coming to my Vegas stage very soon. “

Katy’s color choices are as vibrant as her larger-than-life music videos. The collection includes 12 unique shades: Laser Lemon (bright yellow), Diva Glam (pink plum), Aztec Sky (shocking blue), Sea of ​​Tranquility (navy blue), Flirt Alert (brick red), Just a Fairytale (purple), Beta Fish (jewel-toned green), Breezeway (sea glass green), Joyful Orange (tangerine), Glass Sapphire (muted teal), Bonfire Night (medium-dark orange) and Four Leaf Clover (pale green).

Although Perry does not experience synesthesia, he is able to imagine exactly how he would like the visual universe of his videos to look the moment his pen touches the paper. “Almost every time I write a song, I see an image with it, whether it’s a whole music video concept, or just some colors or an idea for art and looks,” he explained.

“The visual usually comes after the song for me, but a setting, space or color can influence a mood. For example, if I am writing in Hawaii it is very vibrant; if I am writing in a log cabin in Santa Barbara it is very acoustic; If I write in Los Angeles in my own studio, it is very vibrant and generally optimistic. “

Talking about why a partnership with Behr and Spotify felt natural, the “Harleys in Hawaii” singer Katy Perry He said, “I love the idea that people want to paint a room the color of their favorite song, and the Spotify-Behr tool helps emulate synesthesia and bring it to life.”

Sonia Gupta
