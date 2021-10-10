Julia Roberts on the verge of rejecting “Pretty Woman” for tragic ending

He is one of the most important characters in his career, but Julia Roberts was about to reject his leading role in the movie “Pretty Woman” (“Pretty Woman”, 1990), because the proposed ending for his character, in the first treatment of the story, did not meet his expectations.

In an interview with “Variety”, the actress said that she auditioned for a movie, whose original name was “3,000”, and that after being selected for the role, she received a copy of the script to be preparing “Vivian”, a twenty-something girl who works as a prostitute on the streets of Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in “Pretty Woman”

Tragic and harsh ending for “Vivian”

As she read the plot, Julia discovered that the ending that the writers gave the woman was not exactly what she liked, he considered it to be tragic and harsh.









“They took my character out of the car, they threw money at him as payment for his services rendered., and ‘Edward Lewis’ (Richard Gere) was walking away, leaving her in a dark abandoned alley“said Roberts, who lamented that Vivian “went back to her roots.”

Related news

He won the 1991 Golden Globe for his performance

The change in the ending was a consequence of Disney bought the movie script, after the studio that was going to produce it initially went bankrupt.

At the time, he wondered about what would happen to the story, since it had nothing to do with the concept of Disney. So Gary Marshall took over the direction and accepted that Julia Roberts was the star, only that the script had to make a couple of changes.

With the adjustments made, Julia Roberts felt that the project did suit her.

Her performance earned her the Golden Globe in 1991, in the category of Best Actress. She was also nominated for an Oscar, which was eventually won by Kathy Bates for “Misery.”