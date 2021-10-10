Johnny Depp reappears and makes you sigh with his charm at 58

Johnny Depp reappears and makes one sigh with his charm at 58. | Instagram / Dior Special

Johnny depp He reappears and makes one sigh with his charm at 58, making it clear that he has nothing to ask of the actors who are currently in fashion because of their youth and good profile.

Shrouded in mystery, with a love life that has caught the attention of the world, the spotlight and the gossip magazines, Johnny Depp has led a controversial but also very successful career.

Movies like the saga of “Pirates of the Caribbean“,”The young scissorhands“,”Charlie and the chocolate factory”, They have given him international fame but his bearing has not gone unnoticed and Johnny has been one of the most admired actors. Now, he reappears visibly recovered from a rather severe personal crisis that caused him to lose several projects.









From the hand of Dior, Johnny depp promotes the fragrance for mature men “Savage”And makes it clear that in full maturity he still has his thing. For the campaign he has combined two of his great passions, music, acting and falls in love with each of his posed.

For the followers of Johnny depp This is yet another success, as it shows that the actor has gained credibility after the allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-wife Amber Heard and a hope that the actor can return to the big screen.

Johnny Depp returns to his first love: acting

Although Johnny depp he has struggled a lot to clear his name, he does not give up and already sees a light at the end of the tunnel, because his new film “City of Lies”Was very well received at film festivals and can already be seen on various platforms.

Although, it was found that Johnny depp Yes, he attacked his ex-wife, the series of abuses that she committed also came to light and it has been requested that just as he lost several work projects, she be treated in the same way.

Winona ryder and Vanessa paradise, former partners of the actor, advocated in his favor and highlighted his impeccable conduct as a couple and as a father. In the same way, his children have given him their full support in this difficult process.

For now Johnny depp builds its return to the top hand in hand with one of the most famous fashion and beauty houses in the world making it clear that it still has a lot to give.