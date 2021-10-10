John Wick’s double joins the ‘Stay’ trend on Tik Tok

Tik Tok It is undoubtedly the most popular platform at the moment, thousands of short videos are uploaded every day in order to entertain people. Short videos are extremely popular with fans and even more so when it comes to famous artists or people. A boy who shares a great resemblance to John wick has decided to get on the train of ´Stay‘with a fun dance.

John wick he is a very popular character in the world, Keanu reeves He was the one who gave life to this cold-blooded murderer who has become very popular in recent years for being a humble murderer who only sought revenge from the men who ended the life of his dog.









Anyway, Marcos Jeeves, better known as double Keanu reeves, has decided to catch up with the trends of Tik Tok and decided to replicate the dance of ‘Stay’ by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber. The dance has become very popular in a couple of days after Marcos’ close resemblance to actor Keanu Reeves.

The video itself is very short but very entertaining, fans of Keanu reeves have appeared in the comments mentioning the great similarity between frames and Reeves. Thousands of comments only replicate what was mentioned by the other followers of Marcos, the resemblance is fantastic, some comments wonder if it really is not Keanu Reeves doing a little charity for his fans.

Hopefully Keanu will see this video very soon and record his reaction to see how he has a clone in Latin America, which has decided to use his great similarity with the actor to gain followers in Tik Tok. Either way, let’s hope Keanu can watch the video and give his opinion on it.