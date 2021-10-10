Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exude style in New York

After showing off their love for the first time on a red carpet during the Venice Film Festival and attending the Met Gala hand in hand, Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck They have shown the love that unites them now in New York, where they have been seen wasted style and the most in love during the premiere of the film The last duel, Ben’s recent acting job. As expected, the couple of the moment -who has been again after having resumed their romance after 17 years apart-, has shown the complicity that exists between them, thus demonstrating that their love is stronger than ever.

VIEW GALLERY



MORE NEWS LIKE THIS:

For that special occasion for the couple, the ‘Diva del Bronx’ looked radiant in a set of top and long skirt with a slit at the leg, from the French fashion house Hervé Léger, with which the actress of films like Hustlers showed off her incredible and athletic figure, thus demonstrating that the color of the season is coffee and that it can also be worn with many glitters, to give a touch of glamor to the chance.

The singer complemented her look by wearing her straight hair and gathered in a half ponytail, a makeup that contrasted perfectly with all her outfit in gold and ocher tones, gold strappy sneakers, and a clutch matching her Tom Ford shoes. thus demonstrating why she is considered one of Hollywood’s clothed women and one of the favorite stars of the red carpets.









VIEW GALLERY



For his part, Ben Affleck opted for a very classic look, looking handsome and elegant in a black velvet suit, which he combined perfectly with a white shirt and a slim tie and shoes matching his suit. At all times, the actor was in charge of making it clear that he is very much in love, showing the most affectionate with his famous girlfriend, giving the cameras just a taste of their romance with some tender looks and tender kisses.

Ben Affleck, the proudest of JLo

In a recent interview they offered together for the magazine ADWeek, Ben Affleck has not hesitated to praise his girlfriend, making clear all the admiration and respect he feels for her, for her work and for her legacy. “All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference that representation makes, because I have seen it, over and over and over again, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a woman is. strong, successful woman and demanding her piece in the business world means for them ”, expressed the interpreter in the same interview. “Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel like they have a place in this country … That is an effect few people have had throughout history, one that I will never know and that I can only support and admire with respect.”, Concluded the interpreter most in love, this being the first public statement that the artist has made about JLo since they resumed their relationship after 17 years of separation.

VIEW GALLERY







