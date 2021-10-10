Sunday, October 10, 2021
HomeCelebrityJennifer Lawrence is pregnant
Celebrity

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant [+FOTOS]

By Sonia Gupta
0
41




The news that Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant has revolutionized the entertainment world and, of course, it has been a “boom” in social networks.

The protagonist of “The Hunger Games” is a star who likes to keep her life private, in fact, she doesn’t even have an Instagram account for the same reason; however, there are things that cannot be hidden and the pregnancy belly is one of them.

According to international media, it was Lawrence’s representative who broke the news to People magazine, after a photograph of her showing her pregnancy went viral.

Jennifer married the art director, Cooke Maroney, and with whom she will now have her first child, so many fans of the actress have shown their happiness and good wishes for the couple.

Many speculate that little will be known about Lawrence’s baby, as the couple prefers to live far from the spotlight, in fact, it is not known how many months pregnant.

AN INFORMED PUBLIC

DECIDE BETTER.
THAT’S WHY INFORMING IS

A COUNTRY SERVICE.

SUPPORT CITIZENS WHO



BELIEVE IN DEMOCRACY


AND LET’S MAKE A COUNTRY.

We have been doing journalism for 106 years. And now, as in other periods in the history of El Salvador, journalism is essential for public opinion to be strengthened.




BECOME A MEMBER AND ENJOY EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS

Become a member now

Tags:

  • Jennifer Lawrence
  • Pregnancy
  • Jennifer Lawrence pregnant
  • The Hunger Games


Previous articleSitges bites harder than ever
Next articleWhat happened to Dafne Keen, the actress who overshadowed Hugh Jackman in ‘Logan’ at just 12 years old – movie news
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv