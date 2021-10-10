Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant [+FOTOS]

The news that Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant has revolutionized the entertainment world and, of course, it has been a “boom” in social networks.

The protagonist of “The Hunger Games” is a star who likes to keep her life private, in fact, she doesn’t even have an Instagram account for the same reason; however, there are things that cannot be hidden and the pregnancy belly is one of them.

According to international media, it was Lawrence’s representative who broke the news to People magazine, after a photograph of her showing her pregnancy went viral.

Jennifer married the art director, Cooke Maroney, and with whom she will now have her first child, so many fans of the actress have shown their happiness and good wishes for the couple.

Many speculate that little will be known about Lawrence’s baby, as the couple prefers to live far from the spotlight, in fact, it is not known how many months pregnant.