Jennifer Lawrence conquers in beige midi skirt and masculine shoes

Jennifer Lawrence She is not only established as one of the most talented and successful actresses in Hollywood, but also one of the best dressed.

And since she confirmed the sweet expectation of her first baby at the beginning of September, the star has now also established herself as a true maternity muse.

In her recurring walks through New York, the actress has been unstoppable giving lessons of style for pregnant women with modern looks ideal to be comfortable and stylish at this important stage.

Just like the Simple, flattering and on-trend monochrome outfit which he wore for one of his last outings in the Big Apple.

Jennifer Lawrence conquers with original maternity styling

Last Wednesday, October 6, J-Law was caught showing off style while taking a solo walk through Manhattan on a greyish beige set very chic; Daily Mail reported.

During the outing, the 31-year-old interpreter exuded elegance in the look headed by A sweatshirt oversize long sleeves and round neck with which he protected himself from the autumn weather.

The Oscar winner matched the sporty sweater -which hid his baby bump growing and gave him the comfort he deserved- with a romantic matching light midi skirt.









The styling of the protagonist of Silver Linings Playbook was completed to perfection with black leather male shoes with chunky heels and laces to take confident steps.

She also elevated it the way influential style prescribers do: with a luxurious designer bag. In this case, he chose one he loves: the iconic black Christian Dior saddle bag.

Finally, the unsurpassed outfit was completed with rectangular-framed dark glasses and a beauty look very natural with her loose blonde hair and makeup-free face.

In addition to looking sensational, with this proposal fashion, the actress reaffirmed her position as maternal fashion reference thanks to its simple and timeless style but up-to-date with trends.

On the other hand, about her pregnancy, a source revealed that Jennifer Lawrence She is very happy with the early arrival in the world of her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

“Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal partner whom he loves, respects and enjoys being close to, ”the informant revealed to People.

“He loves married life and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and eager to be a mother”, He added.

