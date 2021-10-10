Jennifer Aniston Shares What She Looks For In A Partner By Revealing She’s ‘Ready’ To Date Again

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she feels “ready” to go out with someone again after not wanting to do it for “a long time.”

The star of Friends spoke candidly about her love life during an appearance on the podcast Lunch with Bruce by SiriusXM with host Bruce Bozzi, after being asked if he’s dating.

Although Aniston said that she is not currently dating anyone, as she has not had time and “no one of importance has touched [su] radar still ”, she affirmed that she feels ready to“ share ”with another person.

“I think it’s time,” the actress mentioned, “I think I’m ready to share myself with someone else. For a long time I didn’t want to do it, and I really loved being my own wife without being part of a couple. “

“I have been part of a couple since I was 20 years old. So there was something very nice about taking the time. “

During the conversation, the 52-year-old, who reiterated that she is not open to dating apps like Raya or Tinder, also shared characteristics that are important to her in a relationship, such as humor and generosity.

“The ease with which the conversation flows the first time is a good indicator. Confidence, but not cockiness. Humor, please, I beg you, I beg you, ”Aniston stressed. “Generous, kind to people. You know, there are very few needs ”.









The actress also acknowledged that “fitness is important”, not because of physical appearance, but because she wants “to be around for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when she is 80 years old.”

This is not the first time that the star of The Morning Show opens up about what she’s looking for in a potential partner, having previously revealed during an interview with Kay Adams for People TV that she hopes her next relationship will be with someone outside of the entertainment industry.

“That is what I hope, it is not necessarily someone from the industry itself. That would be nice, ”he mentioned.

Aniston was married to fellow actor Brad Pitt for five years, before the couple divorced in 2005. She was also married to Justin Theroux for more than two years, however, the couple separated in 2018 after more than seven years together. .

Although Aniston indicated that she is in a place in her life where she is open to dating again, she previously stated to People that she does not know if she would remarry, as she is “interested in finding a great partner and just living a nice life and having fun with each other”, but does not believe that the relationship has to “be set in stone in legal documents”.