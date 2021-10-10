Jake Gyllenhaal explains why his kisses with Jennifer Aniston for the cinema were “torture” | TV and Show

It happened in the vicinity of 2002. That year the American actor Jake gyllenhaal worked together with his colleague Jennifer Aniston in the film The good girl, where they both kissed. For him, he recently confessed, “torture.”

It was in conversation with Howard Stern on Sirius XM that he recalled that the scene was particularly difficult for him.

“Oh yes, it was a torture, yes it was, “he admitted laughing, because he felt a strong attraction to her, collects People magazine.

“But on the other hand it wasn’t, of course. I mean, it was a mixture of sensations, “he added.

“Interestingly, love scenes are an awkward thing, because there were 30, 50 people? around looking. That does not turn on much (…) It is something quite mechanical. And it is also like a dance, you are following a choreography for the camera. You can get deeply into it, but it’s like a fight scene, you have to learn it, ”he warned.









Remember that The Good Girl, directed by Miguel Arteta, tells the story of Justine Last (Aniston), who lives a boring relationship and meets, at her job in a supermarket, the cashier Thomas Worther (Gyllenhaal) with whom she begins a fiery romantic relationship.

For those intimate scenes, the actor recalled that they used a pillow between their bodies, which was suggested by the actress

“It was a preventive thing and is always used when maintaining a horizontal position in a film. Everything else was authentic (…) I think he was kind enough to suggest it before we started. It was like: ‘Let’s put a pillow over here…’. It was just that, “he said.

After the film, Gyllenhaal has also participated in productions such as The day after tomorrow, Everest and Spider-Man: Far From Home.