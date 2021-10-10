Inside the incredible mansion in Malibu that Leonardo DiCaprio decorated with objects from “Titanic” and put up for sale for 10 million dollars

When it comes to thinking about the mansions of the most recognized characters in show business, the mind is automatically transported to imagining grounds of hundreds and hundreds of square meters, with kitchens equipped with the latest technologies, huge swimming pools and gardens that fill with peace. home, plus an inordinate number of luxurious rooms and bathrooms.

However, one of the properties it possesses Leonardo Dicaprio, the renowned Hollywood actor, does not stand out for his size, but for the love and style with which he is decorated, and, above all, because after more than two decades with her, the protagonist of the film The Wolf of Wall Street decided to sell it.

This Malibu home, built in 1950, was one of the first properties the actor bought when his fame reached unexpected figures after his resounding success in Titanic. The purchase of the mansion was made in 1998 for a value close to 1.6 million dollars, while now Leonardo expects to receive about 10 million for it.

Also, as revealed by the interior designer Megan Weaver, that film marked both the career and life of DiCaprio, that it was the owner of the house himself who chose to decorate it with all the merchandising from the film, such as giant posters, towels and even ornaments alluding to his days on the ship and its sinking.

But over the years, and with the idea of ​​selling it in the future, the actor chose to keep those objects in souvenir trunks and decorated the entire space with beach furniture that does not detract from the beautiful views from the huge windows in the living room and thanks to the deck that has a jacuzzi with direct access to the Pacific sea.

The house has a living room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and although the current boyfriend of Argentina Camila Morrone has another large list of properties, he kept this one since it is located within the exclusive Carbon Beach area, also called “The beach of the billionaires”.









Inside, there is a space to receive some diners with a long table that has eight chairs around it, and that is all combined in wood and gray colors that do not stand out or clash with the rest of the dwelling.

In addition to trying to maintain a minimalist and beachy style, in the main room you can only find a king-size bed, with padding and pillows in dark blue and different shades of gray and white that match the colors of the beach where the sea ​​covers much of the views that peek out from the windows.

In this mansion, small for the rest of its neighbors, the tranquility and peace of the beach are the protagonists of the place while the comforts of the interior are distributed to have what is just and necessary when the sun goes down and you have to recharge your batteries to enjoy from another day in the sea, enjoying the sand and having a few drinks with friends.