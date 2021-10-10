If you like cooking, these four movies will enchant you

Cuisine and therefore gastronomy have long been one of the communication channels in the family nucleus and between cultures. Offering food is a gesture of hospitality towards outsiders, of being friendly and close. The kitchen is a meeting point where confidences are told, where stories happen and where you can give free rein to your imagination.. In short, it is the backbone of a large number of stories and, in this sense, the film industry is well aware of it. This is a small sample of some films that have cooking and recipes as a narrative element.

A good recipe (United States, 2015)

With the original title Burnt (Burned), the film tells like chef Adam Jones, After losing all his prestige due to personal problems, drugs and alcohol, he tries to rebuild his life by opening a new restaurant with his old team with the aim of reaching perfection and regaining his prestige and the three Michelin stars.

Directed by John Wells and starring Bradley Cooper (A star Is Born, Avengers), Sienna Miller (Stardust; The lost city Z), Omar Sy (Lupine), and Daniel Brühl (Good Bye, Lenin!; The Alienist), among others.

Available on Prime Video.

Chef (United States, 2014)

When chef Carl Casper suddenly quits his job at a famous Los Angeles restaurant, confronting his controlling owner (a role played by Dustin Hoffman) and refusing to give up his creative integrity, he has to figure out the right path. take. Life takes him to Miami where he associates with his ex-wife, his friend and his son to set up a mobile restaurant serving Cuban food between the four of them. Along the way, Carl regains his roots, his passion for cooking, and his enthusiasm for life and love.

Directed by Jon Favreu, it features Favreu himself in the role of Carl Casper, accompanied by a cast of well-known actors: Robert Downey Jr. (Chaplin, Tropic Thunder, Sherlock Holmes, Hombre de Hierro), John Leguizamo (Love in times of cholera, John wick), Scarlett Johansson (Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona; The Jungle Book; Avengers), Dustin Hoffman (Rain man; Hook; Perfume: The Story of a murderer) and Sofia Vergara (Modern family; Four brothers).









Available on Apple TV.

Chocolat (UK, 2000)

The film focuses on the difficulties that Vianne (Juliette Binoche) will encounter when arriving in a small French town in 1959 and opening a chocolate shop (How to make a delicious chocolate bundt cake), in the middle of Lent, where he will prepare authentic delicacies capable of awakening the hidden appetites of the inhabitants of the town, characters of conservative Catholic doctrine. In addition, Vianne possesses a special gift that allows her to perceive the desires of others and satisfy them with the exact sweet.

This film is directed by Lasse Hallström (The rules of the Cider House) and among its protagonists it is worth highlighting the tandem Juliette Binoche (Sabrina; Nobody wants the night; On a Normandy dock) and Johny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean; The Minamata Photographer).

Available on Netflix.

Babette’s Feast (Denmark, 1987)

The tape was awarded an Oscar for best foreign film in 1987. It tells the story of Babette, exiled to a Danish village escaping the repression of the Paris Commune in 1871. As a token of gratitude to the hospitality of the two Puritan sisters who have welcomed her, she prepares them and a few neighbors , which will be a great feast of French food that will end up demolishing the rectitude of the diners.

Directed by Gabriel Axel (Lumière and company, The true story of Hamlet, prince of Denmark), among its protagonists are Stéphane Audran (My wife is called Mauricio) and Jean-Philipe Lafont (Carmen from Bizet).

Available on Prime Video.