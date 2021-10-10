Hollywood stars chose to change identity for easy recognition

Positioning yourself in the world of Hollywood should not be an easy task. For this reason, many actors and actresses whose names can be somewhat difficult to be remembered, choose to change it to one with an Anglo-Saxon accent and easy to pronounce.

Although the practice began from the origins of the seventh art and includes prominent figures such as Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland or Sophia Loren (to name just a few), over the years other stars resorted to this practice of using a short name.

The names of the celebrities who resorted to this measure can be innumerable, since there are those who only changed their surname, those who changed their name and even those who simply completely erased their identity from the recording sets. The only purpose is to be easily remembered by their fans.

Ben kingsley

Incredibly, the Oscar-winning 77-year-old British actor is called Krishna Pandit Bhanji. In his years of extensive career, Sir Ben Kingsley put himself in the shoes of Gandhi, he was the protagonist of Dali Land, where he plays the Spanish painter and will now have a participation in Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings. Actor Ben Kingsley was part of Brit Week; He was born in England and today he is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood.

Winona ryder

Born in Minnesota, United States, her real name is Winona Laura Horowitz, although her closest associates call her Noni. It is said that he adopted the surname Ryder from musician Mitch Ryder, one of his family’s favorites. The actress, who became one of the figures of Stranger Things, achieved film success in the late 1980s and early 1990s with the films Bitelchus, Big Fireball and Dracula. She was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for The Age of Innocence and for Best Leading Actress for Little Women. Winona Ryder is Joyce in the addictive fiction Stranger Things.

Nicolas Cage









He is one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors and winner of an Oscar, Golden Globe, and SAG Award for his performance in Leaving Las Vegas. And oddly enough, his real name is Nicholas Kim Coppola and he is the nephew of the renowned screenwriter, producer and film director Francis Ford Coppola. Although the family name had meant a plus When it came to positioning himself in the world of the seventh art, he decided to change it for an easy one to remember and not carry the burden of what it meant to wear the birth one. The new last name was taken from the Marvel comics, from the character named Luke Cage, also known as Power Man. The actor is the nephew of a renowned Hollywood screenwriter, but he still decided to carry a surname taken from a comic book magazine.

Natalie Portman

The 40-year-old actress is very popular around the world. Born in Jerusalem, Israel, she moved from a very young age to the United States with her family. Her real name is Neta-Lee Hershlag. She came to the art world as a model, but over the years she earned a place on the big screen with dozens of films. One of those who consecrated it was The Black Swan by Darren Aronosfsky. She is one of the few artists who won the four most important film awards for the same film: an Oscar, the BAFTAs, the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. In 2003 she received her degree as a psychologist at Harvard University. Portman became known worldwide for her role in The Black Swan.

Vin Diesel

The actor began his film career as a director, screenwriter and actor back in the 90’s. His real name is Mark Sinclair Vincent. He started from a very young age to act in theatrical productions, to which he was encouraged by his stepfather, who was an acting teacher and invited him to venture into that world. He became known for his portrayal of Dominic Toretto in The Fast and the Furious film saga and for his role as Richard B. Riddick in the The Chronicles of Riddick trilogy. Vin Diesel entered the world of acting motivated by his stepfather in the 1990s.