his big night with idols of cinema, music and sports

The dukes of Cambridge have a hot-shot appointment on this month’s calendar, which will take place next Sunday October 17 on the occasion of a very significant and important gala for both. It’s about the awards Earthshot, who recognize the work of those who most care and work for improve for environmental health of our planet. A cause in which, undoubtedly, Prince William and Kate Middleton they have been fully involved during the last times. Therefore they prepare to wear their best clothes again, following his last stellar public appearance just over a week ago at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the premiere of the latest James Bond film, where the daughter-in-law of Charles of England looked really spectacular. Now the majestic Alexandra palace of the CIty will host this first awards ceremony, where they will go through the so-called ‘green carpet’ and will perform some of the most great British and international stars of film, music and sports.

It is the case of the group Coldplay, the composer Ed Sheeran, the singers Shawn mendes and Yemi Alade, the rapper KSI, the actresses Emma thompson and Emma Watson, the actor David Oyelowo or the Egyptian footballer of Liverpool, Mo Salah. Idols and artists from different generations that will liven up an evening hosted by presenters Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary and presided over by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as confirmed by Kensington Palace. In addition, the renowned naturalist and scientific popularizer David Attenborough will speak to discuss the need for these awards and your optimism in addressing the Earth-related challenges that lie ahead. Created by The Royal Foundation in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize it’s based on five goals: protect and restore nature, fix the climate, clean our air, reclaim the oceans, and build a waste-free world.

Thus, each year they will be awarded five prizes of one million pounds (1,176,000 euros) over the next decade with the challenge of providing by 2030 at least 50 solutions to the biggest problems that the ecosystem suffers. Jason Knauf, executive director of the Royal Foundation, assures that the finalists of these awards are some “visionary leaders” and appreciates the long list of celebrities who have committed to this action. An event that is linked to the premiere of a New BBC documentary series to which Prince William himself has given a face and voice alongside Shakira. “We are in a moment of hope, not fear. A better sustainable future is within our reach and we just have to carry it out. Human beings are capable of achieving anything we set our minds to. So let’s get down to it because there is no time. to lose “, says on screen the eldest son of Carios of England and Diana of Wales.

