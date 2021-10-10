Halsey impersonates Kendall Jenner during Saturday Night Live skit with Kim Kardashian

!Halsey made a guest appearance on Saturday night Live!

The 27-year-old singer returned as a musical guest on SNL, joining the host. Kim kardashian west who was making her debut on the show.

Halsey performed some songs from her fourth studio album, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.”

First, the singer took the stage in a dark green suit and thigh-high boots to deliver a fierce rendition of “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God.”

He later returned a second time for an emotional performance of “Darling” with former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham, wearing a black dress and hat.

In addition to singing, the pop star also showed off her comedic skills, appearing as supermodel Kendall Jenner in the “The People’s Kourt” sketch, alongside Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

In the sketch, Kim presides over the courtroom imitating her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, while Kris sues her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“I’m suing Kendall because she has absolutely no drama,” says Kris. “She won’t cause any drama and she’s hurting our brand.”

“I’m Jenner, not Kardashian!” Halsey responds in the role of Kendall. Kris then responds, “And that’s something you need to work on darling!”







Hours before the scheduled performance, the new mom, who welcomed son Ender Ridley in July with boyfriend Alev Aydin, teased that she might be too busy to go on stage.

“If I’m too busy playing with my baby’s chubby legs, I could skip SNL idk (I don’t know),” the artist tweeted. To which SNL jokingly replied, “Please no !!!”

In August, the singer of “Boy With Luv” opened up with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe about being in love and the role their relationship played in making “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.”

“I love my partner, our relationship is so full of love, passion and communication. I remember having that moment where I was probably five or six weeks pregnant and being like, what happens now? Do I have to be boring?” said the singer. “Many of the things that I identify with are not compatible with motherhood,” she added. “Well that’s when you realize it too, that’s when you step up and say, oh, I hold onto my trauma because it’s part of how I define myself and I’m never really going to grow unless I really let go of that trauma. “.

Halsey also said the album was “the easiest” they have ever written.

“Everyone was saying, ‘Why are you writing an album, are you pregnant?’ Because it was the easiest album I’ve ever written, “said the” Without Me “singer. “In the style of Halsey, the writing of the album always manifests itself in a complete juxtaposition of how I feel in my real life.” Explained.

In a July Instagram post, the singer said the album’s concept was “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.”