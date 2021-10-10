from Tarantino to the Coen brothers

The western genre It is one of the richest and most typical of the film industry. It had its golden age since 40s to 60s. However, to this day, from time to time, films on this theme appear that shine and stand out among the best films of the year. An example of this is Without forgiveness (1992) by Clint Eastwood or The murder of Jesse James by the coward Robert Ford (2007), directed by Andrew Dominik. We go over some of the best western movies to watch on Netflix:

“Django Unchained”

Tarantino had never directed a western but When has that been a problem for the amazing and versatile director of Pulp fiction? Django is a clear tribute to the spaghetti western, a subgenre of western films that were shot in Europe, specifically and mostly in Italy. The filmmaker took the story back to the days of slavery and turned Django into a black man, who escaped from that cruelty and he became a bounty hunter.

“The Hateful Eight”

Another Tarantino western tape, but nevertheless a something special, locating the whole story in a single location, in the style of Reservoir dogs. As if it were a play, the characters dialogue with each other with the charm and particularity of the more tarantinian style. A different western film, without being exempt from the director’s maelstrom of violence

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”









The Coen brothers They are one of those duo directors who have created a filmography full of very different genres. On the Oscars of 2018 it was nominated for Best Screenplay, Song and Costume. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs narrates six different stories structured in chapters that speak of the conventions of the theme and of the time in which they develop.

“Final ambush”

Not all movies of the west or western they have to necessarily develop at the same time. This type of works they speak in part of the arrival of the law and of change, of how the history of the United States itself was ultimately shaped. The conquest of a wild wasteland that this time serves to follow in the footsteps of Frank Hamer (Kevin Costner) and Manny Gault (Woody Harrelson), tasked with chasing down the dangerous Bonnie and Clyde.

“News from the great world”

Yes OK good old tom hanks he lacked in his filmography a science fiction film that will meet this year with Finch, last year she landed a starring role in News from the big world, the western movie nominated in 4 categories at the 2020 Oscars. In this story, Captain Kidd (Hanks) has to return a girl raised by a tribe with her legal guardians, in a long road full of dangers.