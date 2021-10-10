From Anitta’s look to go to lunch to Julia Roberts’s work day: celebrities in one click

Vanessa Hudgens enjoyed a day at the beach in Miami. There, he sunbathed, cooled off in the sea and also had a drink. She wore a black one-piece swimsuit, sunglasses and a cap (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Romantic walk. Olivia Palermo and her husband, Johannes Huebl, walked the streets of New York and the actress set the trend with her look. He wore jean, a white ruffled shirt with a long train, shoes and a yellow leather wallet. The model, meanwhile, opted for green bermuda shorts, a jean shirt and white sneakers

Night with friends. Anitta went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in West Hollywood and wore leggings with transparencies and black stripes that she combined with a nude catsuit that she combined with black sandals and a brown wallet.

Workday. Julia Roberts was chosen by a renowned cosmetics brand to star in their new campaign. For this, the actress moved to Paris, France, where she carried out the filming for which she wore a long golden dress with sparkles

Sarah Jessica Parker was photographed when Thomas Canestraro carried her during the filming of “And Just Like That” in New York

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego went to lunch at an exclusive restaurant in Portofino, Italy, with their family. Both were photographed when they left the premises and said goodbye to their relatives

Katie Holmes took her puppy to the New York vet. The actress, who carried her pet in her arms, combined her mask with the brown jacket she was wearing. He also wore a light jean and sneakers

Dua Lipa was photographed at JFK airport in New York. The singer wore her mask on, black pants and green jacket and completed her ouftit with a large, super colorful bag of a comfortable size to travel

A good time with the family! Paris Jackson and her brother Prince strolled through the streets of Los Angeles and almost unintentionally wore a similar look in the range of dark colors

Shopping day. Rihanna and her partner, rapper, A $ AP Rocky, toured the most exclusive stores on a New York shopping trip. The singer wore a total black look of rubberized pants, a transparent shirt and a bomber jacket (Photos: The Grosby Group)

