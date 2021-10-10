First look at Megan Fox portrayed to star in The Expendables 4

Megan Fox is already in London for the filming of The Expendables 4, the Sylvester Stallone saga that continues seven years later.

Seven years have passed since the last Mercenaries movie was released, but the saga is more alive than ever, because Sylvester Stallone has already gathered the entire cast of this fourth installment in London to start filming this somewhat late sequel.

If a few days ago the news broke that Stallone was already in England to start filming The Mercenaries 4, now we have seen the first image of Megan Fox, one of the new additions to the saga, in his full costume for the film, which is expected to be released sometime in 2022.

As can be seen in the images that Fox herself has shared on her Instagram account, her look for this testosterone-filled movie is all due to black, with leather-like pants, a bomber jacket and boots that are great for pounding and kicking.

The details about the character that Fox will play in this new sequel are not yet known, although his outfit may give certain clues, since It looks a lot like the one Mercenaries themselves usually wear, which could mean that, this time, he’s on the side of the good guys.









This time, Stallone relinquishes the management witness, this time to Scott Waugh, who worked as a stunt coordinator on the Need for Speed ​​movie. In addition, the script is written by Max D. Adams, John Joseph Connolly and Spenser Cohen.

In this late sequel we will see again Sylverster Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture, returning as their regular characters who have been joined by newcomers like Andy Garcia, 50 Cent, Tony Jaa and Megan Fox, in addition to those. that have not yet been confirmed.