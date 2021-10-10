Finch: Tom Hanks’ new movie poster shows the actor in a post-apocalyptic world

Tom Hanks’ next film Finch has already released its first poster and we can see the actor in a post-apocalyptic world. Read all the info In this note!

The new movie Finch, which has as protagonist Tom Hanks, comes from the hand of Amblin Entertainment and Apple TV +. The film revealed its first poster, where you can see the actor in a world post-apocalyptic as well as the title of the film, which was not yet confirmed.

Tom Hanks plays the character that gives the movie its name, Finch, and in the cast there are others quite peculiar as a dog and a robot. Many are waiting for some confirmation as to whether there will be a character who has the same role as Wilson on Shipwrecked, but nothing has been said on that subject yet.

According to the tweet that uploaded Amblin, where you can see the poster, Finch shows us Hanks What “The head of an unconventional family that begins a journey to rediscover joy and wonder what it means to be alive”. The actor is joined Caleb Landry Jones who plays Jeff, a robot, and the Goodyear dog.

The film seems to have every intention of reaching the hearts of the viewers and stealing the occasional tear. The director is Miguel Sapochnik, best known for directing some of the most action-packed episodes of game of Thrones What Hardhom and The Long Night. The script comes from the hand of Ivor Powell and Craig Luck.









The official synopsis of Finch says: “A man, a robot and a dog form an unconventional family in a powerful and moving adventure of searching for a man to make sure his beloved canine companion is cared for after he is gone.”

Hanks plays Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a solar storm that turned the world into a wasteland. But he has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. And for someone to take care of him when he can no longer, create a robot named Jeff.

As the team embarks on a perilous journey to the bleak American West, Finch He strives to show his creation the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. His journey is full of challenges and humor, as it is very difficult for him to achieve that Jeff and Goodyear get along as it is also difficult to handle the dangers of the new world.

Finch hits the Apple TV + screen this November 5.

