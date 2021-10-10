Elon Musk: 10 curiosities of the richest man in the world

Entrepreneur and business mogul Elon Musk. | Photo: AFP



Elon Musk is one of the biggest names in the tech industry. In addition, his character as a ‘showman’ has positioned him as a true public figure on the business, technological and space scene.

His fortune and his companies are perhaps what most people know about Elon. According to the Forbes list, the tycoon, as of this Wednesday, October 6, is the richest man in the world with a fortune of 201 billion dollars.

However, there are several curiosities about Musk that give the character a more mysterious touch and that very surely many people do not know.

1. Your place of birth

Elon Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa 50 years ago. He moved to Canada to study at Queen’s University when he was 17 years old.

2. Your family

Errol and Maye Musk are Elon’s parents. In 2000, the now tycoon married Canadian writer Justine Wilson. With her he had six children. Unfortunately, the first died at 10 weeks from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Then she had twins (Xavier and Griffin) in 2004. In 2006, the triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian arrived. Musk and Wilson separated in 2008.

Actress Talulah Riley was Musk’s second wife. With her he divorced and remarried. They finally divorced for the second time in 2016. After other couples, in 2018, he married Canadian singer Grimes. In May 2020 they had their son who they named X Æ A-12, something that caused a stir on social networks.

3. His childhood

Elon Musk was quite a quiet kid at school, where his classmates often teased him and made him feel pretty bad. On one occasion he ended up being taken to the hospital because other children at school threw him down the stairs.

4. The relationship with his dad

Elon and Errol Musk are truly estranged. Elon has come out publicly to express his thoughts about his father, whom he has defined as a bad person and someone who made him have a bad childhood. Today they have no contact.

5. His mom is a model

Mother Maye or Maye Musk is a Canadian-South African dietitian and model. She has a career of more than 50 years as a model. It has been featured on the cover of major fashion magazines. At 73 years old, she is still active on social networks.

6. Tesla hardly calls Tesla

Faraday was one of the choices for Elon Musk’s company name. It was a clear tribute to Michael Faraday, a British chemist who studied electromagnetism and electrochemistry. Elon Musk himself expressed on his social networks that “Tesla is almost called Faraday because the owner of Tesla Motors did not want to sell us the brand.”









7. Appearances in The Big Bang Theory and Iron Man

Musk has had appearances on Hollywood screens. Several years ago he appeared in a chapter of The Big Bang Theory and also spoke with the mythical Tony Stark in one of the Iron Man films.

8. The Iron Man Inspiration

His bond with Iron Man doesn’t end there. Several portals claim that actor Robert Downey Jr. inspired his character in Elon Musk. Something that makes a lot of sense. Tony Stark is a showman, as is Musk.

9. How do you pronounce your child’s name?

In his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Musk explained how his last son’s name is pronounced: X Æ A-12.









10. You have Asperger syndrome

During his presentation on Saturday Night Live, Musk revealed that he has Asperger syndrome, a developmental disorder that falls within the autism spectrum and affects social interaction.