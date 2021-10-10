Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sends a message to the cop that is identical to him: “He’s much cooler.”

Just a few weeks ago, an american cop went viral for its striking resemblance to Dwayne johnson, also know as The Rock. The image of the officer posing smiling next to a truck went around the world thanks to the immediacy of social networks reaching the eyes of the Hollywood actor himself, who was not silent when he saw his “double”.

It was through the social network of Twitter, where the ex-wrestler found the photo of his “clone” next to one of his, two images in which both seem completely identical. Shaved head, perfect smile and even the same powerful muscles of the arms.

“Oh sh * t! Wow. The guy on the left is so much cooler. Stay safe, bro, and thanks for your service. One day we’ll drink tequila and I need to hear all your” Rock stories “because I know you have them. “Reacted the actor when he saw the images.









And of course, if an entertainment star of the stature of The Rock says these words to you in a tweet, they cannot go unanswered and the policeman, named Eric Fields, responded to his proposal.

“Thank you brother and cheers,” wrote the agent, posing with a bottle of Teremana brand tequila, founded by Dwayne Johnson himself.

A great virtual anecdote that starred the Morgan County policeman, Alabama, and the famous Hollywood actor, whose social networks reflect his humility and sense of humor with this type of interaction.

Another example of his generosity is the surprise he gave him to a group of tourists who were touring their neighborhood on a bus. The actor stopped to talk to them for a moment to greet them, which is already one of his hobbies …

