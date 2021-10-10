Dwayne Johnson could replace Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean

At Disney they begin to doubt that a new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp will work, so they want to shake up the franchise with Dwayne Johnson.

Currently the relationship of Disney with Dwayne johnson It can not be better. Since the burly actor has proven to be a great professional, a tireless worker very committed to his projects and works very well at the box office. That is why they were delighted with the result of Jungle cruise, in fact they are already talking about a sequel and they also want it to replace Johnny depp on Pirates of the Caribbean.









Obviously Disney does not want that Dwayne johnson be the new Jack sparrow, since that would be a bit weird. But if you want me to play another pirate to fill the hole that has been left Johnny depp. Since they consider that it is one of the few actors in the world that could attract a large audience and that the new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean did not receive the Hate from the fans before it even premieres.

For now, there were plans for a new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean starring an all-female cast led by Margot robbie, but after the box office failure of Birds of prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021) they are thinking better of it. Since each movie in this saga is very expensive and they need it to be profitable. So the option Dwayne johnson more and more convincing.

The actor would make some demands to accept the role.

Yes Dwayne johnson agrees to star in a movie Pirates of the Caribbean wants to Jaume Collet-Serra Be the director, since they are regular collaborators. They have agreed on Jungle cruise and Black adamThis last film, although not much content has been shown, they already say that it will be a real bombshell and one of the keys that the result is so great is the combination of the director and the actor who have known how to work together very well.

Would you like Dwayne Johnson to star in a Pirates of the Caribbean movie?