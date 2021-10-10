Dwayne johnson He is the highest paid actor in Hollywood and there are many successful roles that he has played throughout his career in order to reach the place where he is now. But there was a role in which the Rock I was not sure at all. Although, ironically, to this day, it is one of his most iconic roles.

What’s more, one of the films that most helped Dwayne advance his professional career was the production of Michael Bay, ‘Pain and money‘. In an interview with USA Today, the director of ‘Transformers’ reveals that at first Dwayne did not want to play the role of Paul doyle because he was a character very different to all those who had incarnated until then.

Michael explains, “Dwayne was scared of the character, so I literally had to bail him out. I told: ‘Dwayne, you have to trust me‘”.

Mainly, Johnson was uncomfortable and tells MiamiTimes: "The characters I play, whether it's an action drama or a family comedy, have qualities inherent in those characters that are part of me."





Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson and Anthony Mackie in 'Pain and Money' | Paramount Pictures









He also admits that he was frustrated playing a character who did not learn from his mistakes: “This man, Doyle, kept falling, and kept making bad decisions, and kept falling to extreme levels. He’s doing cocaine, and without realizing it, he’s roasting human body parts. There were a lot of extremes. So I thought, ‘Do I have the ability as an actor to do this?‘.

Johnson explains the fear that ran through his body when evaluating the role, and he worried that the audience themselves would notice: “I’ve never been in this position. Will the public see through it? I wanted to make sure the movie was authentic and strong like the content in this movie, “he adds.

Finally, Michael Bay managed to convince The Rock after writing him a letter that read: “I know there’s no one in Hollywood but you who can do thisThis is how Johnson accepted the role with flying colors, which further cemented his professional career.

