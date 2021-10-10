Sunday, October 10, 2021
Disney + releases trailer for 'Welcome to Earth', Will Smith's documentary series

By Arjun Sethi
Disney + will premiere next December ‘Welcome to Earth’, the documentary series of National Geographic showing the journey of Will Smith worldwide.

The actor will explore the most extraordinary wonders of the Earth and reveal its most hidden secrets in this production that consists of six episodes.

Guided by elite explorers, Will Smith sets out on an extraordinary journey to get up close and personal with some of the most exciting shows on the planet in ‘Welcome to Earth’.




The series features the participation of the marine biologist and explorer Diva Amon, of the polar expeditionist Dwayne fields, of the engineer and explorer Albert lin, from the photographer Cristina Mittermeier and the mountaineer Erik weihenmayer.

“Welcome to Earth” is a Nutopia, Protozoa Pictures and Westbrook Studios production for National Geographic. The music of the series is composed by Daniel Pemberton (‘The Chicago 7 trial’).


