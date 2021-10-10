Committed to helping! Camila Cabello shares a special video with her followers

USA. – Camila Cabello shared a video on his stories from Instagram where the singer appears Rihanna. The latter talks about the different ways to do charity without needing to be a millionaire. For Cabello it is very important to use digital platforms to make people aware of different topics.

On this occasion he took the words of the artist from Barbados to communicate the different ways of being humanitarian. It is only necessary to do what we can to help someone in any aspect of their life. Not everything is based on donating money and not all problems center on having or not having money. Most people believe that to help you have to focus on another group of people.

But the reality is that anyone can have needs of any kind, and just look around. By giving someone a word of support or accompanying them in a difficult situation, help is already being provided. At the end of the video share Rihanna, invites people to commit to helping someone with anything, and with that they will be collaborating enormously with the world.









Camila Cabello He usually shares this type of publication where he talks about different social issues. For the singer, big changes start with small actions that anyone can do. With the large number of followers you have, try to send that message so that people begin to realize that you don’t need to be a millionaire or famous to help others.

With having the predisposition to contribute and giving time to different actions, it is totally enough. It is really positive to see that celebrities use their social networks to transmit messages related to a common good. Camila Cabello is an example of that, and tries to generate a remarkable change from his place as an artist and influencer.