Sunday, October 10, 2021
HomeCelebrityCommitted to helping! Camila Cabello shares a special video with her...
Celebrity

Committed to helping! Camila Cabello shares a special video with her followers

By Sonia Gupta
0
55




USA. – Camila Cabello shared a video on his stories from Instagram where the singer appears Rihanna. The latter talks about the different ways to do charity without needing to be a millionaire. For Cabello it is very important to use digital platforms to make people aware of different topics.

On this occasion he took the words of the artist from Barbados to communicate the different ways of being humanitarian. It is only necessary to do what we can to help someone in any aspect of their life. Not everything is based on donating money and not all problems center on having or not having money. Most people believe that to help you have to focus on another group of people.

But the reality is that anyone can have needs of any kind, and just look around. By giving someone a word of support or accompanying them in a difficult situation, help is already being provided. At the end of the video share Rihanna, invites people to commit to helping someone with anything, and with that they will be collaborating enormously with the world.




Camila Cabello He usually shares this type of publication where he talks about different social issues. For the singer, big changes start with small actions that anyone can do. With the large number of followers you have, try to send that message so that people begin to realize that you don’t need to be a millionaire or famous to help others.

With having the predisposition to contribute and giving time to different actions, it is totally enough. It is really positive to see that celebrities use their social networks to transmit messages related to a common good. Camila Cabello is an example of that, and tries to generate a remarkable change from his place as an artist and influencer.

Instagram: Rihanna


Previous articleMark Wahlberg: How he stopped being a cocaine addict to become one of the most successful actors | Mark Wahlberg, from sunset to glory | Stories | Hollywood actors | nnda nnlt | CHEKA
Next articleElon Musk: 10 curiosities of the richest man in the world
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv