Christian Bale, physical transformation in Thor: Love and thunder

Christian bale , known for its wild physical transformations on the big screen, he has done it again alongside Chris Hemsworth in his Marvel debut in ‘ Thor Love and Thunder ‘.

Christian Bale and his movie transformations: training and diet to achieve his amazing physical changes.

If there is a Hollywood actor to associate with a physical transformation in front of the cameras, that’s Christian bale. And how could it be otherwise, his Marvel debut in ‘Thor Love and Thunder ‘, where he plays the villain Gorr, comes again hand in hand with a spectacular change in appearance.

Nobody is able to go from malnutrition to obesity, or show off muscle without blinking. Before we see him on the big screen with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, we review the actor’s career, from ‘American Psycho’ to ‘Vice’ passing through Batman or ‘The Machinist’, to through some weight gain and loss based on a strict diet and training, changes that he has promised to control in the future so that they do not affect his health. “If I keep doing it I will die,” he went on to affirm a few months ago.

This time, and waiting for what the digital effects will have in the post-production phase, the actor can already be seen with a new pale characterization, reminiscent of the character from the comics.









And who is Gorr the God Butcher? The character, created in 2013 by writer Jason Aaron and cartoonist Esad Ribic, a guy who hates the gods and has vowed to exterminate them all. Its most important detail is that it has in its possession the Necrosword, an ancient sword created from the head of a Celestial and that was forged by Knull, the entity that gave life to symbiotes such as Venom and Carnage. Another important detail in the comics talks about the fact that Gorr already fought against Thor in ancient times, being very close to assassinating him in present-day Iceland, and subsequently he has faced the God of Thunder even in the distant future … We will see what happens in the big screen.

Look at Bale, after ditching Batman and DC, vowed to himself not to go back to a superhero movie: “I’m not interested in doing that … I can’t remember a single superhero movie I’ve seen. Other than the ones I did. And I like Christopher Reeve’s Superman movies. “

The premiere of the new installment of Thor It is scheduled for May 2022.

