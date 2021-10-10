Christian Bale leaves you speechless with his look for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Christian bale has surprised everyone again. Throughout his professional career there have been many films that the actor has starred in and with which he has managed to leave everyone speechless due to his looks. Now, he is involved in the filming of the new Marvel feature film, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, and his change is even more radical.

Bale is completely submerged on the set of the Marvel Cinematic Universe studios, playing the role of the villain of the fourth installment of the god of thunder. A new character who, as has been learned, it will be called Gorr and is known as The Butcher of Gods.

The first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder! Filming has resumed in Malibu (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2RHo4zG1VJ – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) August 4, 2021







The new character of Christian Bale physically it will stand out for its pale color and a face that will probably need CGI and a good makeup job. A very important plot character who first appeared in Marvel comics in the recent series from screenwriter Jason Aaron.

The new film, directed by Taika Waititi, It will hit theaters around the world on May 6, 2022, as long as the coronavirus allows it. But that’s not all, after the overwhelming success of his previous film, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, the team members have communicated to everyone that this new installment promises to surpass all the previous ones.

For now, Some of the cast names that have been confirmed have been Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as protagonists, followed by Chris Pratt, Matt Damon and Russell Crowe. Without a doubt, a new blockbuster with which they will once again conquer everyone.