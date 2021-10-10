Monday, October 11, 2021
HomeCelebrityChristian Bale leaves you speechless with his look for 'Thor: Love and...
Celebrity

Christian Bale leaves you speechless with his look for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

By Hasan Sheikh
0
37




Christian bale has surprised everyone again. Throughout his professional career there have been many films that the actor has starred in and with which he has managed to leave everyone speechless due to his looks. Now, he is involved in the filming of the new Marvel feature film, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, and his change is even more radical.

Bale is completely submerged on the set of the Marvel Cinematic Universe studios, playing the role of the villain of the fourth installment of the god of thunder. A new character who, as has been learned, it will be called Gorr and is known as The Butcher of Gods.

The new character of Christian Bale physically it will stand out for its pale color and a face that will probably need CGI and a good makeup job. A very important plot character who first appeared in Marvel comics in the recent series from screenwriter Jason Aaron.

The new film, directed by Taika Waititi, It will hit theaters around the world on May 6, 2022, as long as the coronavirus allows it. But that’s not all, after the overwhelming success of his previous film, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, the team members have communicated to everyone that this new installment promises to surpass all the previous ones.

For now, Some of the cast names that have been confirmed have been Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as protagonists, followed by Chris Pratt, Matt Damon and Russell Crowe. Without a doubt, a new blockbuster with which they will once again conquer everyone.


Previous articleAlejandro Sanz debuts his star on the Walk of Fame
Next article5 series on Netflix that will help you take care of your mental health
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv